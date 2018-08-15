Misfits sting Hornets to seal memorable title

Have your say

Market House Misfits are celebrating a stunning Gosport & Fareham League season.

The division four outfit lost just two games all term.

They capped the campaign with a 52-26 win over Fareham Hornets – to ensure their goal difference was good enough to clinch the title.

Hannah Hendrick’s Gosport Gators Black also finished on a high with a 35-24 defeat of United Services Sulturians.

But they had to settle for second best on goal difference.

Also split by goal difference in the final standings were Sapphires and United Services Harriers.

They faced off in the final game, with Sapphires winning 51-35.

Bounties – and captain Claire Barrows – signed off with a 51-35 victory over Gosport Gators Yellow

Division three was won by Gosport Borough TML.

They beat T&A Trojans 44-22 to complete the season with just one defeat. It was also a fitting way for captain Debbie Woods to retire from the courts.

Trojans took third – with Fareham Zodiacs holding on to second despite giving a walkover to Misfits.

Gosport Gators Gold also surrendered a 30-0 win to Mayhem, who still finished bottom of the table.

The Gosport & Fareham League’s annual general meeting is to be held on September 3 in the drama studio at Brune Park School in Gosport (7.30pm).

Email lesley.bruton@ntlworld.com for more details