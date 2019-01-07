Panthers enjoy sweet victory against Allsorts

Have your say

Panthers finished 2018 in style with a 20-12 win against Allsorts in the Fareham All About Netball League.

In their second season in the league held at Cams Hill School they sit in mid-table with four games left to play, writes Helen Dunning.

Greer Bogard was named as player’s player of the match.

Her consistent work-rate was noted by the opposition.

Captain Louise Hampton is pleased with her team especially as she has several back to netballers included in the team list.

Hampton says the team is continually improving and welcomes new players.

Also in division three Oceans had a great win against the tough youngsters of Fireflys Black when beating them 30-22.

Debbie Lloyd was on fire in the shooting circle and didn’t miss many opportunities despite the pressure from the Fireflys defence.

Portsmouth Pivotals had a close game against Cams Crystals, just tipping the score their favour 19-17.

Cowplain Cruisers, still unbeaten, took Ravens Roses to the cleaners 33-7.

In division four Bounties beat Ravens Thistles 17-6 with the help of some accurate shooting by Jemma Poynter.

It was all about the shooter again when Jade Kennedy led the 21-4 win by Devils against ONS.

This put Devils back at the top and looking for promotion next season.

Captain Hannah Early is over the moon with their performance this season.

After a couple of changes earlier in the year the team is settling down again and playing some great netball.

In division one Westowen beat Fireflys Bronze 31-7 with Lori O’Sullivan picked as the players’ player of the match.

Sarah Goodwin led Vixens to victory against Ravens Crests 22-15 and it was Laura Driver who shone for Crests.

Vixens still sit at the top and maybe the first team to topple Westowen.

In a clash of the lower end of the table Knowle Hotshots beat Tornadoes 20-15 and Rachel Hayden was named as players’ player again for Hotshots who were one of the original Back to Netball teams.

In division two Cookies beat Karadents 31-14 and Sapphires had a super game against Cams Chaos, taking the win 31-9.

Victor Stewart beat Cams Confusion 15-13, leaving only one win between them and three other teams all vying for third place.