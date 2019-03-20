Have your say

Sarisbury Sparks Allstars are making great progress since starting out only two years ago with just enough juniors to fill one under-12 team.

Co-founders Karen Watkins and Nikki Dunning now boast four junior teams and their first adult Back to Netball team entered into the All-About Netball League at Cams Hill School in Fareham.

Their first ever match was against Devils, a more experienced side, and the standard of play didn’t reflect in the final score of 30-1 to Devils.

Player Clare Goddard said: ‘I really enjoyed our first game.’

Jackie Scrace was named best and fairest player.

Devils captain Hannah Early also said they had enjoyed the game with plenty of laughs and agreed the score didn’t reflect the work-rate on court.

ONS, in their second season, beat Fusion 17-15.

Vicky Heart took the vote for players’ player.

Also in division four, two other new teams Swanmore Swifts and Black Panthers made their debut on court and in a very close game Black Panthers just squeezed by to take the win 14-13.

Team managers Lynn Evans and Louise Hampton, who both play for their other teams higher up the divisions, will be pleased with their respective teams.

Also in a close game Queens Head Royals just pipped Cams Cyclones to the post 22-21.

In division three it was a clash of the newly-promoted sides with top-placed team Phoenix taking on Delme Diamonds.

A slow start from Phoenix in the first half saw them behind by one goal which they brought back by two in the third quarter and then a final push before the final whistle took them to 31-26.

The under-16s Devils development squad, playing for the first time in the adult league, had a tough game against Panthers but they kept their heads to play for the win 20-17.

The shooting combination of captain Charlotte Wallace and Amber Chapman worked well.

Wallace was able to feed into the circle with Chapman holding space well.

Charlotte Pitcher, goalkeeper for Devils, was on form and named player of the match.

Portsmouth Pivotals held steady against the youngsters from Cams Crystals to keep the lead formed in the second quarter and pushed on to win 16-10.