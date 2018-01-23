Stars shine in victory over Meon

Have your say

Shooting Stars strengthened their grip on the Hampshire League division one title with victory over Meon.

The unbeaten Portsmouth outfit ran out 50-31 winners in the clash at Gosport Leisure Centre on Saturday.

Stars, who have won eight of their nine fixtures so far, now top the standings by seven points from closest rivals Team Force and Dreams.

Meanwhile, Meon are in fifth place with four victories from their nine outings in the county’s top tier.

Click the link above to check out our picture gallery from the match. Click here and search 180016 to buy prints.

A selection of the pictures will be published in The News on Thursday, January 25, 2018.