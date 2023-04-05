Angel Radio founder Tony Smith honoured for his outstanding contribution to community media

Tony Smith, left, receives his Community Media Champion Award. Picture by Angel Radio

He received the award for his dedication to the radio station during the pandemic, in which he worked tirelessly to ensure older people were entertained, informed and stimulated by listening to take part.

Working an average of 80 plus hours a week as a volunteer, Tony has ensured the expansion of the radio station across the network - not only locally, but online, on FM and DAB across the country.

Angel Radio, based in Havant, broadcasts music from the years 1900-1960s.

Tony said: ‘When we originally did our short-term licence in 1999 we were just targeting the over 60s, with old music and bringing back some memories.

‘Twenty four years later, it has grown so much. Our main target audience is still the over 60s but then they are listening with their grandchildren.

‘This morning I got a text from a schoolgirl who wanted a record played for her nan. We seem to now be covering a more wider age range of audience.

“We do something four times a year called Pay To Play which is a way for the listeners to donate by requesting a record. They phone up, request a record and make a donation.

‘We did it a month ago from 8am to 11pm and we had over 400 phone calls, raising over £4,000 in one day. That is on top of listeners just donating and standing orders.’

Tony added: ‘The loyalty of our listeners proves to me that we must be doing something right.

‘I don’t really look to the future, I just think about now, but it would be good to expand our coverage of the UK so that more people can listen to us.’