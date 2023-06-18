News you can trust since 1877
14-year-old Danny hits maiden Hampshire League ton in remarkable fixture that included four centuries and almost 700 runs

A 14-year-old blasted his maiden ton in a remarkable Hampshire Cricket League fixture that contained four hundreds, two double century stands and almost 700 runs in 80 overs.
By Simon Carter
Published 18th Jun 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 17:59 BST
Danny Bradley-Turner, 14, made his maiden Hampshire League century in a run-fest for Gosport Borough 3rds against Clanfield at Privett ParkDanny Bradley-Turner, 14, made his maiden Hampshire League century in a run-fest for Gosport Borough 3rds against Clanfield at Privett Park
Danny Bradley-Turner, 14, made his maiden Hampshire League century in a run-fest for Gosport Borough 3rds against Clanfield at Privett Park

Gosport Borough 3rds teen Danny Bradley-Turner smacked 122 off just 84 balls as his side piled up a huge 397-3 total against Clanfield at Privett Park.

Bradley-Turner, whose previous highest HL score was 58, struck 13 boundaries and five sixes in setting what is potentially a new club record as the youngest ever century-maker.

The youngster wasn’t his side’s highest scorer, though - instead, that honour went to Dion Bynoe.

On his Gosport debut, the West Indian - who hails from the Windward Islands - lashed a stunning 171 not out off just 79 balls.

He flayed the Clanfield attack to all parts, whacking 21 fours and eight sixes in the Division 5 South East fixture.

His partnership of 286 with Bradley-Turner is a new record for any wicket in Gosport’s history.

With opener Robert Wood having hit 51 off 47 balls, Gosport posted a daunting total.

Clanfield also had two centurions as they replied with 292-6 off their 40 overs.

Alex Andrews, who had scored 144 not out in the previous Saturday’s league win against Purbrook, hit 118 off 88 balls.

And skipper Matt Bradley - who the previous weekend had struck 74 against Purbrook and 77 not out in a friendly against Swanmore the next day - scored 114 off 105 deliveries.

Together, they added 201 for the third Clanfield wicket.

Completing a memorable few days, Bradley-Turner took 2-53 off seven overs.

Last Thursday, he had top scored with 33 and taken 4-11 in skippering Gosport’s under-15s to victory over their Fareham & Crofton counterparts.

