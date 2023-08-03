Captain Matt Wheeler hit an unbeaten 67 not out for Portsmouth & Southsea 4ths. Picture: Keith Woodland

Opening the batting for the club’s 3rds in a Division 6 South East game against Clanfield, he smashed an unbeaten double century.

Babu launched a brutal assault, hitting 26 fours and 12 sixes in a 140-ball visit to the crease - 176 of his runs coming in boundaries!

Shibin Biju played second fiddle to Babu, but still plundered an unbeaten 68 off 40 balls as Solent powered their way to 332-2 off 40 overs.

In reply, Clanfield, who had won the toss, subsided to 35 all out to lose by a mammoth 297 runs.

Bibin Mathew led the charge with 4-12 while Johnson took 3-7, with opener Jon Marks (11) the only Clanfield batter in double figures.

Harrison Whitworth was run out within sight of his second HL century as Portsmouth & Southsea 4ths hammered lofty Bedhampton 2nds at Bidbury Mead.

Whitworth was 10 short of three figures when he departed as P & S amassed 224-4 after being inserted.

Captain Matt Wheeler ended 67 not out and Conner Davidson hit 52, sharing a third wicket stand of 114 with opener Whitworth.

No 8 Steve Parvin top scored with 21 not out as Bedhampton, who had started the game in the promotion zone, nosedived to 78 all out, losing by 146 runs.

Portsmouth 4ths are now in third place - the top three go up - after being bowled out for 112 by Fareham & Crofton 4ths and still winning.

Skipper Alistair Thompson, batting at No 7, top scored for Portsmouth with 38 against Shaun Bellamy (3-11) and Jason Manning (3-27).

A relatively small target was still too much for Fareham, who were bowled out for 95.

There were cheap wickets for Freddie Dinenage Garreta (3-14) and Tim Bailey (3-26), while Rick Marston took 2-9 off eight overs.

Leaders Kerala 4ths extended their 100 per cent seasonal record into double figures with victory over Burridge 5ths.

It was the complete opposite of Bazball as Burridge laboured to 111-8 off their 40 overs, a quarter of which were maidens.

Imthiyas Mangattuchali bagged 4-6 off six overs while captain David Whitlock (34) top scored as an opener.