Billy Younghusband took three wickets as Hayling Island 2nds defeated Compton in Division 5 South East of the Hampshire League. Picture: Keith Woodland

Skipper Sam Dolley (10) was the only one of Purbrook’s nine batters to reach double figures in the Division 5 South East fixture at HMS Dryad.

Replying to Petersfield’s 284-5 total off 40 overs, Purbrook’s reply ended after one ball of the 20th over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Squires (3-1) and Oscar Walker (3-9) grabbed cheap wickets after team-mate Bharat Katta had struck an unbeaten 104.

Batting at No 3, Katta hit 10 fours and four sixes, adding 264 for the third wicket with captain Steve Gibson (65).

Rowner didn’t far too much better than Purbrook in the same division.

They were routed for 45 after electing to bat first against Froxfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Cox (17) top scored while there were cheap wickets for Kevin Hiscock (3-4), Sam Barnett (3-6) and Sam Singleton (3-16).

Froxfield - who claimed the last six Rowner wickets for just 10 runs - lost two wickets themselves before reaching their small target.

Sandeep Somvar impressed with bat and ball as early-season table-toppers Gosport Challengers defeated Portsmouth Community.

Opening the innings, he hit 43 as Challengers posted 198 (Neal Dobson 3-48) after winning the toss - No 9 Jenin Jose top scoring with 48.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Somvar also opened the bowling, taking 3-15 off eight overs as Community were all out for 116. Six players reached double figures with No 9 Ninad Gokhale (18) top scoring.

Adam Brett’s maiden league century helped Hayling Island 2nds to victory at Sussex club Compton.

Batting at No 4, he hit nine fours in a 59-ball 62 as Hayling totalled 232-6 after electing to bat first.

Anthony Watton (29) was one of four Hayling batters to be dismissed in the 20s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reply, opening bowler Billy Younghusband (3-42) helped dismiss the hosts for 164.

Teenager Elliott Jenkins produced a stunning career-best haul as Hambledon 3rds defeated their Kerala counterparts.

Opening the bowling, Jenkins (4-9) claimed all the wickets as the visitors crashed from 9-0 to 11-4.

James Miller (4-29) was then instrumental in Kerala being rushed out for 104 at Broadhalfpenny Down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad