The Portsmouth & Southsea batter had struck two unbeaten centuries - 112 (v Purbrook, friendly) and 101 (v Locks Heath, Portsmouth Midweek League) ahead of the SPL Division 3 opener at Havant Park.

This time Davies compiled an unbeaten 50 as P & S strolled to a seven-wicket win against a Havant side fresh from winning Hampshire League promotion last summer.

That’s 263 runs in three innings without being dismissed!

Jono Willey frustrated with his bowling for Portsmouth & Southsea in their SPL win at Havant 2nds. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 070522-21)

Davies - who hit eight fours in his 46-ball knock - and wicket-keeper Alex Davidson (36 not out) shared an unbroken fourth wicket stand of 57 as P & S chased down a 117 victory target inside 22 overs.

Alex Wilkinson (2-37) had reduced P & S to 18-2 by dismissing Matt Benfield (4) and brother Tom Benfield (0). But Davies and Shaun Briggs (22) took the score to 61 before the opener was dismissed.

Earlier, Pete Hayward chose to bat after winning the toss, only to see his side rushed out for 116.

Portsmouth & Southsea bowler Kieran Dunstan in action against Havant 2nds. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 070522-17)

No 3 Simon Barnard (30) and opener Andrew Galliers (26) top scored. Next was Harrison Barnard, batting at No 7, with 15.

Havant reached 98-5 before losing their last five wickets for just 18 runs. Skipper Ben Saunders took 3-20 off eight tight overs while Maxwell Goddard bagged 3-18, including the last wicket to fall - that of Alex Wilkinson, caught by Saunders.

Portsmouth & Southsea bowler Matt Benfield has just dismissed Havant 2nds opener Stuart Ransley. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 070522-25)

Portsmouth & Southsea bowler Jono Willey. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 070522-22)

Andrew Galliers batting for Havant 2nds v Portsmouth & Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 070522-18)

Stuart Ransley batting for Havant 2nds v Portsmouth & Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 070522-19)