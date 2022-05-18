Back-to-back winners trophies took the 16-year-old from Wickham one point above Portsmouth-based Samuel Laxton.

Forster defeated rankings champion John Donovan 2-0 in the final of the eighth and final leg at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It capped a great weekend for the teenager. The previous day he made his highest break of 77 in the Open Series at Chandlers Ford Snooker Club.

From left - Will Forster, Marc Lockley from event sponsor snookercrazy.com, John Donovan.

Forster, who is now based at the sports bar, reckons he raises his game against the likes of Londoner Donovan.

‘It was pretty good,’ he said. ‘I play better against better players so that’s why I think I do well against him.’

Forster overcame Laxton 2-0 in the last-four. It was Laxton’s fifth semi-final appearance of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Jamie Wilson (Havant) lost 3-2 to Mickey Joyce (Basingstoke) in the Gold semis.

From left - Caden Read, Marc Lockley from event sponsor snookercrazy.com, Daniel Walter

And the consistent Daniel Walter went home happy despite failing to qualify for the Bronze knockout for the first time this season.

The 17-year-old from Portsmouth beat Caden Read (Chandler’s Ford) in the Plate final.

Walter finished the season joint runner-up in the Bronze rankings with Thomas McEvoy (Warminster).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was sponsored by Waterlooville-based snooker accessory supplier snookercrazy.com.