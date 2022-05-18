News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days

-

Will Forster has clinched the runner-up spot on the Cuestars Under-21 Silver Tour.
By Tim Dunkley
Published 18th May 2022, 10:55 BST- 1 min read

Back-to-back winners trophies took the 16-year-old from Wickham one point above Portsmouth-based Samuel Laxton.

Forster defeated rankings champion John Donovan 2-0 in the final of the eighth and final leg at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It capped a great weekend for the teenager. The previous day he made his highest break of 77 in the Open Series at Chandlers Ford Snooker Club.

From left - Will Forster, Marc Lockley from event sponsor snookercrazy.com, John Donovan.From left - Will Forster, Marc Lockley from event sponsor snookercrazy.com, John Donovan.
From left - Will Forster, Marc Lockley from event sponsor snookercrazy.com, John Donovan.
Most Popular

Forster, who is now based at the sports bar, reckons he raises his game against the likes of Londoner Donovan.

‘It was pretty good,’ he said. ‘I play better against better players so that’s why I think I do well against him.’

Forster overcame Laxton 2-0 in the last-four. It was Laxton’s fifth semi-final appearance of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Jamie Wilson (Havant) lost 3-2 to Mickey Joyce (Basingstoke) in the Gold semis.

From left - Caden Read, Marc Lockley from event sponsor snookercrazy.com, Daniel WalterFrom left - Caden Read, Marc Lockley from event sponsor snookercrazy.com, Daniel Walter
From left - Caden Read, Marc Lockley from event sponsor snookercrazy.com, Daniel Walter

And the consistent Daniel Walter went home happy despite failing to qualify for the Bronze knockout for the first time this season.

The 17-year-old from Portsmouth beat Caden Read (Chandler’s Ford) in the Plate final.

Walter finished the season joint runner-up in the Bronze rankings with Thomas McEvoy (Warminster).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event was sponsored by Waterlooville-based snooker accessory supplier snookercrazy.com.

Jesters Snooker Club, Swindon, hosts the Cuestars Under-21 Gold, Silver and Bronze Championships, with special guest Joe Perry, on Sunday, June 12.

Related topics:Portsmouth