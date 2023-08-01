A family affair – Gosport BMX Club riders set to represent GB in World Championships

The Gosport BMX Club riders who will be representing GB in the World Championships in Glasgow. Picture by Barrie Webb, Out To Grass Photography

And his parents Michelle and Billy won’t just be on hand in Glasgow to offer their son support and advice, they will also be taking part themselves!

Last month, Michelle – the Gosport club’s coach and vice chair – finished third in her event in the European Championships in France.

Michelle will look to capitalise on this form in Glasgow. “It’s my seventh Worlds but I still get a mix of nervousness and excitement knowing that I will be competing against the best across the globe," she remarked.

From left - Lucy Simpson, Nicola Spiers, Michelle Stupple. Picture by Barrie Webb

Races will be held on the single lap 400m course in Scotland, with the week-long tournament starting this coming Sunday.

Club chairman Matt Swales said enthused: “We are unbelievably proud of all of our riders who have qualified for this years World Championships.

"The amount of work that every single one of them has put in to qualify has been humbling and every one of them deserves it”.

The event will also be a family affair for Swales, who will be taking part alongside his sons Jack and Harry – all three of them making their Worlds debut.

From left- Stanley Palmer, Jack Swales and Harry Swales. Picture by Barrie Webb, Out To Grass Photography

Over 2,000 BMX racers will take part in the Worlds, an event which is part of the UCI’s World Cycling Championships.

For some, such as Lauren Keller and Niall Moss, who compete in Female 10 and Male 17-24 year olds, this will be their first Championships.

But for other riders, it is habit – Nicola Spiers, club secretary and one of Gosport’s founding members, is about to compete in her 18th World Championship!

She is hoping for a repeat of 2012 when she finished fourth in the Female Cruiser category.

Gosport BMX Club rider Stanley Palmer. Picture by Barrie Webb, Out To Grass Photography

Nicola said: "I am humbled to have been able to compete in so many races. Thanks have to go to my parents and family for their continued support.

"I am proud to pull on the GB shirt and represent my club and country; long may it continue!”.

For brother and sister pair Oscar and Lucy Simpson, this will be their fourth and fifth Worlds respectively. Lucy, also one of the club’s youth coaches, was fourth in 2015 and 2017 and third in 2019.

Lucy said: “Despite it being my fifth time representing Great Britain, I still cannot wait to put all of the last year’s hard work into practice.”

From left - Harry Swales, Stanley Palmer and Jack Swales. Picture by Barrie Webb, Out To Grass Photography

Gosport BMX Club prides itself on its ‘grassroots’ approach to cycling. Swales reported: “Our youngest rider is 3 years old and the oldest 59.

"Some of these riders could ride before they could talk and now they are representing their country - an unbelievable achievement.”

The club trains every Saturday morning from 9.30am at their Grange Road facility and new members are always encouraged. The first three sessions are free and helmets and bikes can be borrowed at no cost.

List of Gosport BMX GB riders: