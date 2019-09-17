Adam Darts to Southsea parkrun victory at first attempt

ADAM Dart lived up to his surname by winning the Southsea parkrun at the first attempt.

He was one of a trio of teenagers - competing in the 18/19 age group - who took the first three places.

Fareham parkrun women's winner Michele Ness.

This was Dart’s 56th parkrun - most of his previous wins have come in Surrey - and this was his first victory, in 16.48.

University of Portsmouth AC member Cameron Maguire was runner-up - 48 seconds behind Dart - in a new pb of 17.36, while Benedict Saunby (Salisbury AC) was third in a new pb of 17.57. There was another new pb for fourth-placed Matthew Wray (18.16).

Sophie Weguelin was first woman to finish in 20.51. It was her fifth Southsea event, and her first success after two seconds, a third and a fourth.

There were new pbs for Steve Pratt (Portsmouth Joggers, 48th) in 21.43, Richard Stevens (Baffins Fitclub, 49th) in 21.49 and Joanne Kitching (City of Portsmouth AC, 58th) in 22.08.

Two more Baffins members recording fastest times were Ricky Smith (67th) in 22.25 and Fiona Shaw (92nd) in 23.28.

Serial race winner James Baker was at it again in the 176th Lakeside parkrun.

Stretching back to May 2016 the Chichester runner has competed in 17 Lakeside events - and won the lot!

His latest victory came in 16.09 - 56 seconds ahead of runner-up Julian Manning (Denmead Striders) in 17.05 who was also competing in the vet make 40-44 age group.

Mike Newnham (Gosport Road Runners) was fifth in 18.43, while City of Portsmouth’s Damon Howard was sixth in 18.55.

Portsmouth Joggers pair Phil Guest (19.23, vet 60-64 category) and Jonny Langley (19.25, new pb) were eighth and ninth respectively.

Sarah Morris (Chichester Runners) was first woman to finish in 21st in 21.45.

Tillie Johnston (Denmead) was second woman in 29th (22.28) and Naouele McHugh (Portsmouth Joggers) third woman in 22.48.

Elsie Dowdy - just 10 years old - finished 125th (out of 288) in a new pb time of 27.40 - just behind family member Graham Dowdy (27.38) who was also recording a new fastest time.

Paul Mitchinson (Victory) won the Fareham parkrun in 17.33.

It was his 10th Fareham event and his fourth success.

Fareham Crusaders’ James Hughes was third in 17.57, while Stubbington Green Runner Iain Cross was fourth in a new pb of 17.59.

Another Fareham Crusader, Jonathan Isherwood, was fifth in 19.07 while another Stubbington athlete recording a new pb was sixth-placed Gareth Charles (19.10).

Other highly-placed local club runners were Ray Gunner (Stubbington) who was eighth in 19.16 and Brian Wright (Fareham Crusaders) who was ninth in a new pb of 19.17.

Fareham Crusaders’ Michele Ness was first woman to finish in 22.02. Clubmate Sarah Beattie was second woman in 53rd place in a new pb of 23.31.

New pbs were also recorded by Colin Kirby (Havant, 25th) in 21.40, Bill Scales (Portsmouth Joggers, 31st) in 22.23, Simon Martin (Fareham Crusaders, 42nd) in 22.47 and Nicholas Brand (Fareham Crusaders, 61st) in 24.04.

Adam Barlow recorded his fifth win in eight Whiteley parkruns.

The Royal Navy runner scorched to victory in 16.54 - over a minute ahead of teenage runner-up Tommy Blake (Stubbington Green) who clocked a new pb 18.08.

There were a host of new fastest times, including third-placed Brandon Chaplin (City of Portsmouth) in 18.08 and fellow junior male 15-17 category runner Joe Bull, who was fourth in 18.40.

Continuing a good day for the 15-17 year-old category, Edward Smyth (Gosport Road Runners) competed in his first Whiteley event and was fifth in 18.55.

Portsmouth Triathlete member Alan Doney (veteran 50-54 category) was sixth in a new pb of 19.15.

More new pbs came from Dan Rainscourt (eighth, 19.22), Thomas Outen (9th, 19.35) and Stubbington Green’s Hollie Smith, the first woman to finish in 10th at 19.45.

Matthew James was 13th in a new pb of 20.23, while another pb was recorded by Stubbington Green’s Philip Townley (20th, 20.48).

Lewis Banner collected his sixth Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun win in his last seven outings when he finished in 17.28.

In all, it was his 35th win in 46 Lee events - and he has also finished second six times.

Stubbington Green’s Mark Westbrook was runner-up in 18.17, while Darren Langridge was third 13 seconds behind.

First woman to finish was Gosport Road Runners’ Nikki Moxham in fourth in 18.52, while Chris Williams was fifth in 18.54.

Stubbington Green pair Steve Cumes (19.12) and Russ Coleman (19.19) were sixth and seventh respectively.

Two more Stubbington runners were 10th and 11th - Jon Plomer (19.31) and Graham Martin (19.34).

And two more - Ian Miles (24th, 20.38) and Amie Morgan (27th, 20.46) - were recording personal bests.