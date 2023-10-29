Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Elite Ice Hockey League has postponed all of its scheduled matches on Sunday following the death of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson after what was described as a freak accident on Saturday night.

Johnson suffered a severe neck injury after he was caught by a blade in last night’s Challenge Cup clash between Nottingham and Sheffield Steelers at the Utilita Arena. The match was abandoned and screens were brought onto the ice as medical teams battled to save him before he was taken to hospital. Nottingham confirmed on Sunday morning the player had passed away.

Sunday’s three Elite League games in Belfast, Fife and Guildford have been postponed following Johnson’s death, with the league paying tribute to the player.

A statement read: “The Elite Ice Hockey League is heartbroken to confirm that Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson sadly passed away following a freak accident in Saturday’s game between Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers. In light of this deeply upsetting news, the Elite League has postponed all games scheduled to take place on Sunday October 29, 2023. The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with the EIHL are with Adam’s family, friends and teammates at this incredibly sad and difficult time.”

Sheffield Steelers said in their own statement: “Everyone at the Steelers send their condolences to Adam Johnson’s partner, family & teammates.”

A Belfast Giants statement read: “Everyone at the Belfast Giants is devastated to hear of the passing of Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson following a tragic accident which took place during Saturday’s game between Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Adam’s family, friends, and teammates, in addition to the wider EIHL community at this sad time. Today’s game at The SSE Arena, Belfast has been postponed until further notice. If you, or someone you know, has been affected by this tragedy, we encourage seeking support and guidance.”

Guildford Flames also released a statement which read: “Everyone at Guildford Flames extends sincerest thoughts and condolences to all of Adam’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

Fife Flyers said: “Everyone at Fife Flyers is shocked and deeply saddened by the devastating loss of Adam Johnson. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, teammates and the whole Nottingham Panthers organisation. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy. Please be kind and look after each other.”