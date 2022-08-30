Alex Shephard’s remarkable all-round performance as Waterlooville claim Hampshire League promotion

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On his first 2nd XI appearance of the season, he set new career bests with bat and ball as Ville claimed the second Division 4 South promotion spot with victory against Ryde 2nds.

Shephard has endured a run of low 1st XI scores, reaching double figures just once - 24 - in his last nine league and cup innings.

But on the Isle of Wight he raced to 150, his first league century since hitting 116 for Ville’s 1st XI against Havant 2nds seven years ago.

Alex Shephard claimed career bests with bat and ball as Waterlooville 2nds celebrated a Hampshire League promotion. Picture by Mick Young

Tom Seve (43) and skipper Harry McBride (30) provided support as Ville posted 281-7 after electing to bat.

Shephard then ran through the Ryde lower order, finishing with the eye-popping figures of 6-7 off 18 balls as the hosts slumped to 127 all out.

That was the best bowling analysis recorded anywhere in Division 4 South this season.

It was also in contrast to his 1st XI bowling in 2022, which had produced just three Southern Premier League wickets.

Champions Bedhampton Mariners switched their batting order around - but still collected a 16th win in 17 fixtures.

Normally, Ross Basketter, Harry Robbins and skipper Stuart Wainwright comprise the Mariners’ top three.

Against Mansbridge, though, they were numbers 9,10 and 11 in the order.

And Robbins and Wainwright - batting at 9 and 10 respectively - were called upon to get Bedhampton over the line as they chased 143 for victory.

Openers Ollie Parvin (47) and Brian Burridge (32) had got the Mariners reply off to a good start before wickets started to tumble. Eventually, they won by two wickets in the 38th over.

Earlier, six Mariners bowlers claimed wickets with Parvin (3-8) the most successful.

Tailender John Joseph top scored for Solent Rangers in their victory over Portsmouth & Southsea 3rds.

Batting at No 8, Joseph hit 66 as Rangers posted 253 all out (Binish Varghese 57).

Mukul Daga (65) top scored for P & S at the top of the order before he was run out, his side closing on 196-8.

Dave Streather’s unbeaten 77 helped Fawley 2nds to a four-wicket victory over Portsmouth 3rds.

Bryon Johnson (68) and James Boorah (52) had been the main contributors to Portsmouth’s 223-7 total.

Matt Howe made a stunning return to Hampshire League action as hythe & Dibden 2nds defeated relegated Purbrook 2nds.

Making his first appearance since 2019, Howe blitzed 14 fours and six sixes in a superb 134 out of Hythe’s 259 all out total.