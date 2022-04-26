All-Craneswater Portsmouth Snooker League cup final is scuppered by Emsworth A

Emsworth A's Bobby Terry, third from left, hit a match-high break of 31 in his team's Peter Rook Cup battle with Craneswater A

Armed with home advantage, they defeated Craneswater A in the battle of the big guns, writes STEVE TOMS.

Emsworth won five out of the first six frames. Tommy O’Neill made his 30-point start count, taking a brace, and Nick Fegan also triumphed. Victory was sealed by Shaun Toms’ match win, while Emsworth’s Bobby Terry made the highest break of the evening (31).

In the other semi-final, hosts Waterlooville Excels stormed into a 4-0 lead against Craneswater Q thanks to Jason Russell and Dean Russell.

That was it for the home side, though, as Craneswater Q rattled off the next eight frames - wins for Tony Lee, Adam Gillen, Josh Sawyer and Iain Russell.