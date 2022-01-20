Amateur Gosport player Mark Lloyd claims Snooker Shoot-Out main tour win
Gosport's Mark Lloyd secured his spot in round two of the quickfire Snooker Shoot-Out tournament.
The amateur player, gaining entry into the event following Hammad Miah's withdrawal, defeated Irish potter Michael Judge 29-22 in the single-frame format.
Lloyd, 22, overcame an early deficit to edge out his professional opponent in the Shoot-Out competition where frames are timed at 10 minutes with players restricted to 15 and then 10 second shot-clock timers.
This was the first main tour win for Lloyd, who faced current world champion Mark Selby in Northern Ireland Open qualifying in August.
Lloyd returns to the table on Saturday for his second round Snooker Shoot-Out match.
Earlier, Havant professional player Jamie Wilson fell at the first-round stage in the Snooker Shoot-Out event in Leicester.
The Waterlooville Sports Bar-based potter had threatened a quickfire late comeback in his single frame encounter with China's Gao Yang, although he eventually suffered a 64-35 defeat.