Anne Eadie grabs late winner as Portsmouth come from behind to secure thrilling South Central League success against bogey side Basingstoke

Anne Eadie scored Portsmouth's winner against Basingstoke. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

It was a thrilling match that swung from end to end throughout.

Hit by the late withdrawal of top scorer Katie Spooner, due to continuing concussion issues, Portsmouth had to reshuffle their line-up. As a result, they took time to settle into their rhythm and the visitors bossed the early play.

Despite their pressure, however, keeper Kezia Winter remained untroubled and the defence, marshalled by skipper Nadz Moore, held firm.

As the half wore on, the Portsmouth central midfield duo of Anne Eadie and Zoe Wimshurst gradually took control.

Basingstoke stole the lead about 10 minutes before half-time following a slick break, with Moore and centre back Molly McMaster ensuring they didn’t get a second.

The half time break allowed Portsmouth to regroup and adapt their play to counter the visitors’ midfield threat. Shortening up their passing and releasing wing backs Jess Smith and Sam Hassell, they started to cause Basingstoke problems. With McMaster in dominant mood at the back, the home side began to dominate.

Eventually the pressure told and a fine sweeping move resulted in the inevitable equaliser. It was an almost carbon copy of the Basingstoke goal with Katie Pond latching on to a through pass in front of the keeper, slipping it unselfishly square and Sam Mitchell sweeping home.

Portsmouth were forced into a change when Jen Smith took a blow to her hand which dislocated a finger and forced her withdrawal.

This seemed to galvanise Portsmouth; winning a string of short corners in a whirlwind period, a clever routine resulted in Eadie sweeping in from close range.

Portsmouth face table-topping Trojans this weekend.

Joni Duffus was voted player of the match Portsmouth 2nds suffered a 3-0 loss against new leaders Haslemere 2nds in Division 2 South

Portsmouth 3rds romped to a 6-0 Division 1 victory over Gosport Borough 1sts - four of the goals coming in the first half.

They took control early on through a Nicky Puckett double before fine work from Carol Rutter set up Amy Rook for a third.

An impressive first half showing was complete when Rook set up Becky Clay to hammer a shot against the backboard.

A short corner routine that saw nearly everyone on the pitch touch the ball resulted in goal number 5, Rook calmly placing the ball past the keeper.

Rutter completed the half-dozen haul, shortly after she had hit the post from a short corner routine.

Portsmouth 4ths were trounced 5-0 by Division 2 Solent leaders Chichester Centurions.

Michelle Hughes went close for Portsmouth early on before keeper Kirsty Harley and goalline saves from Amy Durnford and Kathryn Puttock kept Chichester out.

Great running from Lizzie Mason kept short corner goals to a minimum, while Florence Di Marco and Maddie Kimber impressed in midfield.

Two down at the interval, Portsmouth suffered a string of second half injuries - Harley hit by two determined attackers and Durnford and Gen Wibberley both being struck by high balls.

A stick to the hand ended defender Emma Japes' game, with Michelle Hughes dropping back from centre forward to sweeper to cover.

Overall, despite the result, Portsmouth showed incredible determination and team work.