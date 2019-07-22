Another fine year is toasted by flourishing Portsmouth & District Synchronised Swimming Club

Have your say

Another successful season has been toasted by Portsmouth & District Synchronised Swimming Club (PADS).

All three squads celebrated gold or silver medals at the south east regional championships at K2 Crawley last month.

They have also starred in the Swim England Synchro Combo Cup – a national competition at the London Aquatics Centre.

The Olympic Park venue welcomed 114 teams and more than 1,000 athletes from around the country for the annual event.

The PADS 15-18 team returned with brilliant silver medals.

Meanwhile, the club’s 13-15 squad came fifth in their category.

And the 12-and-under time finished 11th against some stiff competition.

Away from team competition, 22 girls have also passed their next grade as PADS continue to go from strength to strength.

Established in 2012, PADS is a SwimMark Essential club affiliated with Swim England.

Based on the south coast, they run regular sessions in Portsmouth, Petersfield and Eastleigh.

Swimmers of all ages are welcome, including adults, and synchronised swimming is offered at both recreational and competitive levels.

The club has a team of experienced coaches, many with level two qualifications, and experience at county and national level.

For more information on synchronised swimming, to have a go or get involved with PADS, email the club on portsmouthanddistrictsynchro@hotmail.co.uk