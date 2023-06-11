Anya Shrubsole finishes Southern Vipers career on a high with Player of the Match award in Charlotte Edwards Cup final

Players and staff of Southern Vipers celebrate retaining the Charlotte Edwards Cup. Picture by Tony Marshall/Getty Images

A Danni Wyatt half-century propelled the Vipers’ chase, and fittingly it was captain Georgia Adams who hit the winning runs for her team to ensure the Vipers defended their title.

Adams was also named Player of the Tournament, while Vipers stalwart Anya Shrubsole signed off from regional cricket on a high, lifting the trophy and earning the Player of the Match award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey fan Shrubsole then announced she was retiring at the end of the season and had played her last game for the Vipers.

Anya Shrubsole of Southern Vipers is applauded by her team-mates on being announced the Player of the Match in the Charlotte Edwards Cup final. Picture by Tony Marshall/Getty Images

The 31-year-old had earlier taken 2-24, a typically skilful spell of four overs that was split over yesterday’s scheduled final and today’s reserve day, with a thunderstorm bringing everyone back this morning to take the final to its close with Blaze poised on 53-4 overnight.

Blaze had been unbeaten in the group stages, topping the table with seven wins, but the Vipers’ experience and nous won out with the East Midlands region never fully recovering from the early loss yesterday of Tammy Beaumont and Sarah Bryce.

Marie Kelly held Blaze’s innings together, with an unbeaten 26, but their 114-8 felt light against a Vipers team boasting the firepower of Wyatt and Maia Bouchier up top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed the England pair put on 67 for the first wicket in Vipers’ reply and Wyatt continued her fine form from the semi-final in making another enterprising half-century.

Blaze’s bowlers pushed for a breakthrough but while they claimed three wickets the Vipers never looked in danger, and they got home with five overs to spare.

Shrubsole attributed the Vipers win, in part, to their competition know-how.

‘I think our experience was a factor in the final,’ she said. ‘We were in a really strong position before it absolutely launched it down yesterday, having got them to 50-4, and it’s always tricky to come back as a batting team and start again.

‘What we did really well today was be on it straight away.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A victory for Blaze would have seen a new name on the Charlotte Edwards Cup, but Shrubsole was keen to praise their progress and the competition’s growth.

‘Blaze have come on a lot this year, without a shadow of doubt, and we’ve seen improvement across all the teams – both in this competition and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

‘It seems to be a much more even competition and without a doubt the standard has gone up.

‘It’s no surprise that all those players who’ve had a winter as a professional cricketer have been able to improve. There’s no secret with that one, and it’s been a really enjoyable competition to be a part of.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Player of the Match Shrubsole, it brings to an end a domestic career that begun in 2004.

‘It’s hard to put an exact date on when I made the decision, to be honest with you,’ she explained. ‘I think through the course of this tournament it just became clear to me that my time was up.

‘I carried on playing because I really enjoy playing, but I guess the pain element of it – if I’m being totally honest – made it not particularly enjoyable at times, so in lots of ways it was a pretty easy decision to call it a day at the end of this year.

‘I told my teammates on Friday night. I didn’t see it playing out like this, I told the girls because I wanted them to know but I didn’t think they’d make it really obvious, if I’m being honest with you!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad