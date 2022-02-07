Argentinian Tito Revol suffers terrible injury in win over Brighton as brief Havant Rugby Club stay is brought to abrupt end

Tito Revol suffered a horror leg fracture in Havant's win over Brighton Picture: Windandsurf Images

The Argentine winger, playing in just his second game for the club, sustained the nasty fracture to his right leg during the first-half of Havant' s 32-16 London & SE Premier triumph over Brighton at Hooks Lane on Saturday.

Sadly, Revol's 'freakish' injury brings an end to his brief Havant career after he joined the club for a short-term spell while his girlfriend played for Havant Hockey Club.

But following his operation at the QA Hospital over the weekend, Knight says the club will continue to support Revol with all his needs until his return to Argentina, which is planned to be in the next couple of months.

‘Unfortunately Tito managed to break his leg which was really disappointing,’ said Knight.

‘The operation has gone very well and he’s now just into waiting for whatever comes next and start his rehab when he can. It’s a bit of a gutter for you - he’s only over here for 10 weeks or so - he came over with his girlfriend who plays hockey for Havant.

‘The club will help him through this until he gets back to Argentina so whatever he needs the club will help him through it.’

Revol suffered the terrible injury after being tackled mid-way through the first-half. The game was halted for around 10 minutes while the Argentine received treatment and was then stretchered off before being taken to the QA Hospital in an ambulance.

Jake Hewett grabbed Havant's first try on 31 minutes but they struggled after seeing their team-mate suffer such a shocking injury, as they trailed 13-8 at half-time.

But they rallied after the restart with three tries from Sean Shepherd, Will Brock and captain Joel Knight - with the bonus-point fourth try - wrapped up the victory to leave Havant sitting in sixth in the table - just two points behind place-above Wimbledon.