Armandus Morgan becomes the latest member of 'exclusive' club at Havant RFC - and even bagged a try to mark big occasion against Tring

The vastly experienced South African even managed to bag himself a try as he brought up his very own three figures of appearances for the Hooks Lane outfit in their emphatic 43-18 home London & SE Premier win over Tring.

Morgan marked what was a proud personal moment by grabbing Havant' s third try of the seven they scored in what was their 12th victory in 20 matches this season.

On Morgan’s fine club milestone, head coach Will Knight said: ‘It was his (Armandus) 100th game and he even managed to get over for a try. For a front row forward, I think that’s about as good as it gets, he was delighted. Actually, all three of the front row managed to get over the line so it was really positive.

Try scorer Armandus Morgan brought up a century of Havant appearances in the league win over Tring Picture: Chris Moorhouse (161119-53)

‘He’s pretty much played continuously since he arrived, he’s been a mainstay of the pack for the last few years, now he joins a very exclusive club of players who have played 100 league games or me, there’s still not that many of them. It was a real big day for him and capped off with a try, which was excellent.’

Havant did not have things all their own way in the early stages as they trailed 12-0 before Elliott Bellman got the hosts on the board with his converted try on the half-hour mark.

Returning Cam Smith went over three minutes before the break, yet Havant found themselves 15-12 behind at half-time.

What followed was a rousing second-half showing, with centurion Morgan putting the hosts ahead for the first time 12 minutes after the restart with a try to make it 17-15.

Armandus Morgan has now made 100 appearances for Havant Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Jake Hewett then started a surge of four try scores in the final 14 minutes or so, as Harrison Young, Joel Knight and Sean Shepherd all followed him over in the closing stages to round off a thumping 43-18 victory.