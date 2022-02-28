'Awesome' Portsmouth Valkyries should all be 'proud' after stopping Guilldford Gazelles Ladies in their tracks

Portsmouth Valkyries captain Georgie Outhwaite, centre, is all smiles after the win at Guildford Gazelles Picture: Hannah Smith

Captain Georgie Outhwaite led by example, grabbing the opening try, before Josie Parnaby chipped in with a double to fire the Valkyries to a 15-10 triumph at third-placed Women's Championship South West 2 side Guildford.

Despite the superb success, Portsmouth remain seventh in the table as they secured just a third league win in 11 attempts this term.

Proud Valkyries head coach Mark Witcher said: ‘The girls were absolutely awesome from 1 to 22. We outpowered them in the scrum, carried the ball better than them and I believe we wanted it more than they did.

Captain Georgie Outhwaite got Portsmouth Valkyries' first try in the win at Guildford Gazelles Picture: Hannah Smith

‘During the interval I asked them to leave everything out on the pitch for the rest of the game and they did. We came out after half-time 5-0 down and went at them non-stop. Our girls should all be proud of how they played.’

All three of the Valkyries’ tries came after the interval on what was a special day for the trio of Laika Swan, Elia Morrow and Sam Wright, who were all making their debuts. Portsmouth Valkyries play host to second-placed Ivybridge Women in the league on Sunday.