Andy Boulton made breaks of 33 and a 55 clearance in Craneswater A's victory. Picture: Neil Marshall

The bowlers led 4-0 thanks to braces from Matt Sheath and Paul Taylor, but Bananas pair Wayne and Lee Rendle levelled the scores, writes STEVE TOMS.

Dan Lee put Bananas into a two-frame lead and, with Steve Ball sharing his frames, Ville took over pole position.

Cowplain Misfits are up to third after a 7-5 success over Pompey Royals.

Royals started well, Chad Wainwright winning 2-0, but Ryan Houghton levelled for Misfits.

The game was heading for a draw until Dave Weedon went on last and won both his frames.

Broadoak SC came from 0-2 down to thump Cowplain B 9-3. Will Garrett gave Cowplain the advantage but Mike Harmer, Lance Cornwell, Simon Cornwell and Simon Fleming all won braces as Broadoak surged back.

Waterlooville Butler Boys stormed into a 4-0 lead against Cowplain Gas - but had to settle for a 6-6 draw.

Shaun Croxford and St John Sylvester gave the Butler Boys a great start with the next two games shared. That meant the pressure was on Gas pair Gary Churchill and Neil Kirby, and they stood up to it well - Kirby recording a 34 break as both won 2-0 for a share of the spoils.

Professional Jamie Wilson was in form as Waterlooville A moved joint top of the Division 1 table after drawing 6-6 against Emsworth A.

Helped by a 52 break, Wilson won both his frames and Ritchie Burnett Jnr - who compiled a 35 break - put Ville 4-0 in front.

Emsworth hit back with braces from Gavin Mengham and Bobby Terry before the last two games were shared.

Craneswater A joined Waterlooville at the top following an 8-4 success against Bellair A.

It was nip and tuck at the start before Adrian Binding won both his frames for Craneswater. Captain Andy Boulton was then on a mission, making breaks of 33 and a 55 clearance in his 2-0 win.

Mick Kirby also won a brace for Craneswater, with Lee Harding doing likewise for Bellair.

Portchester X are creeping up the table after a 7-5 victory over Copnor D.

Matt James’ double for X was cancelled out by Mick Hall, but captain Jason Tame and Justin Andrews won 2-0 to get their side over the finishing line.

Copnor’s Dave Glover softened the blow of defeat by winning his frames to close the gap.

Bellair X claimed top spot in Division 2 with a 10-2 drubbing of North End Bowls Club.

Trevor Sanders and Gary Linter started the ball rolling for Bellair with victories, but Richard Jones claimed two frames back. That was it for the Bowls Club, though, as Dave Riddell, Kenny Morgan and Karl Smith all won their matches.

Aiden Gillen held his nerve for a 2-0 win as Craneswater Q secured second spot with a 7-5 victory against Emsworth B.

Wayne Talley had earlier put Emsworth ahead before Q’s Chris Bishop also won 2-0.

Martin Richardson made a 31 break in his 2-0 win as Craneswater R pipped Waterlooville C 7-5.

Jamie Sorrell and Grant Vernon also triumphed for Craneswater with Gary Wilton and Gary Green replying.

Waterlooville Xcels took a 4-0 lead against clubmates Waterlooville D thanks to Andy Chambers and Sam Laxton.

Craig Skeggs compiled a 32 break en route to a brace for the D team, and colleague Keith Neil also won 2-0 to level matters.