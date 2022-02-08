Mike Dorey won his game for North End Bowls Club. Picture by Steve Toms

There were wins for Ollie Rendle and Lee Rendle, while last man Dan Lee took the champions over the finishing line. Simon Fleming won his game for Broadoak.

Craneswater Q remain top of Division 2 - but needed a late fightback to do so.

They trailed 5-3 against Waterlooville Excels before Tony Lee and Iain Russell both won their games to clinch a 7-5 success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell was the star performer, with breaks of 55 and 41.

Sam Laxton (66 break) had got Waterlooville off to a winning start before Jamie Gray drew the leaders level. Andy Chambers then put the hosts back in front.

Cowplain Z stormed into a 6-0 lead at Craneswater R thanks to wins from Heath Smith, Frank Baxter and Steve Hughes

Dave Rees and Trevor Powell both drew as their side ended up winning 8-4, with Rod McBain (40) collecting a consolation win.

North End Bowls Club picked up only their second win of the season with a 7-5 triumph against Waterlooville D.

North End won five of their opening six frames with wins for Mike Dorey and Colin Elliott, but Bill Phillips and Craig Skeggs (42 break) levelled.

On last, North End skipper held his nerve to take his side to victory.

Dave Pink produced the only individual win of the night as Waterlooville C defeated Bellair X 7-5.

Bobby Terry (38 break), Greg Harding and Tommy O’Neill all won as Emsworth A overcame Portchester X 9-3 in Division 1.

Shaun Toms ended with a draw to complete the night for Emsworth.

Post Office drew 6-6 with Copnor D, Matt Paffett compiling the top break in the match with a 47 during his win.

Colin Williams (39 break) also won before Copnor D hit back for a point through stalwarts Steve Green and Dave Glover.