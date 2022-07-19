Bananas bunch make winning start to new Portsmouth Summer Snooker League season

Bob Chinno and captain Dave Glover (34 break) gave Copnor a 2-1 lead - Steve Ball (39 break) replying - but former Copnor player Wayne Rendle levelled.

Mick Hall and Steve Green (40 break) also won before Rendle (55 break) helped Ville claim all the doubles frames in the Division 2 fixture.

Bellair X enjoyed life in the higher division as they won 6-3 at home to Waterlooville C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Eden helped Copnor A & E to a 5-4 win against Bellair A

Andy Howell triumphed in both his frames with Kenny Morgan, Dave Riddell and Archie Archer giving the hosts a 5-1 lead, Richie Burnett replying.

Grant Vernon, Chris Davies and Colin Sullivan gave Craneswater a 3-0 lead at Copnor B, before Adam Osbourne and Stacey Wearn replied.

Tom Wells put Craneswater 4-2 up going into the doubles, but the Leah Humphrey/Stacey Wearn and John Wyatt/Adam Osbourne pairs brought Copnor level.

Grant Vernon and Colin Sullivan held their nerves to give Craneswater victory.

Copnor A & E led 3-0 against Bellair A in Division 1 thanks to Mark Tillison, Steve Hughes and Lee Eden.

Greg Jones and Phil Jagger reduced the deficit before Copnor captain Scott Compton made it 4-2 going into the doubles.

Ant Lacey and Compton extended the lead before Bellair won the last two frames.

Craneswater A had the biggest win of the night, thrashing Portchester X 7-2.

Andy Boulton fired Craneswater ahead only for Matt James and Mark Kingswell to hit back for the X men.

That was as good as it got for the away side as Craneswater won the next six frames .

Ian Carter (61) and Rob Kirby (38) impressed before Phil Watson’s triumph.

North End Bowls Club defeated new boys Copnor Zee in Division 3.

Tony Norfolk put Zee in front before NEBC won four on the trot thanks to Richard Jones,

Mike Dorey, Paul Chivers and Mark Richmond. Copnor hit back through Paul Wilson before the hosts won two doubles frames through Alan Bashford/Tony Allen and Dorey/Adrian Pledge.

Cowplain Misfits won 6-3 at Alex Bowls with singles wins for Steve Dewhurst, Dave Weedon, Dean Bates, Ray Houghton and Ray Axton - after Darren Paffett had put Alex ahead.