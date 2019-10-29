Banner the headline act at Lakeside parkrun again

Lewis Banner collected his fifth Lakeside parkrun win of 2019.

The Stubbington Green member clocked 17.48 - 15 seconds in front of Mindaugas Sasnauskas. The latter is a regular at Southsea parkruns but was appearing at Lakeside for the first time.

Denmead’s Rob Wilson was third in 18.20.

Other local club runners high up including William Taylor (Portsmouth Joggers, 5th, 18.30), Gary Armstrong (Denmead, 7th, 18.42), Matt Suter (Victory AC, 8th, 18.52, pb) and Pete Collins (Portsmouth Joggers, 9th, 19.19).

Helen Sutherland was first woman home in 14th in 20.17 - a new course pb on her 15th Lakeside appearance.

James Teuten collected his second Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun win - three years after his first.

The City of Portsmouth AC member clocked 18.19 - 17 seconds ahead of Stubbington Green Runners teen Tommy Blake (15-17).

Another Stubbington member, Simon Hearnden, was fourth in 19.23.

Gosport Road Runners’ Amy Smalley was first woman to finish in 37th place - her second highest position in 50 parkruns at the venue - in 22.58.

Jhon Cosgrove collected his fourth Southsea win on his 13th appearance at the venue.

The Vegan Runners club member clocked 19.12 to win by 16 seconds from University of Portsmouth AC member Felix Smithson.

City of Portsmouth’s Emma Jolley (35-39) was first woman to finish in fifth in 20.08. Kate Lewis (33rd) was second in 23.10.

Ollie Cutting (30-34) entered his first ever parkrun, and was sixth in 20.10.

Young Havant AC member Noah Burr - a veteran of 137 parkruns despite being just 10 years old - clocked a personal best 29.02.