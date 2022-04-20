When the 2021 tournament was held at the K2 complex in Crawley last September, Twirl-Versity’s 26-girl squad claimed 21 national titles.
Two of the squad - Jessica Quarrington, 7, and Autumn Collins, 8, were declared overall national champions in their class.
A 42-strong squad return to Crawley this weekend with the Cowplain School-based Twirl-Versity club going from strength to strength.
In July, four members of the club will be travelling with the England squad to the 2022 European Cup in Blanes, Spain.
They are Livvi Collins, 16, Molly Turner, 18, Megan Burnett, 23, and Mya Vaughan, 18.
It will be the second international tournament for Livvi and Megan, who represented England in an event in France three years ago.
The Twirl-Versity club was only founded in 2019, with just three girls in the beginning.
Club Director Sarah Collins is helped by three coaches who have all represented England - Jessica Whitbourn, Sammy Mcguire and Kayleigh Smith.
Livvi Collins, meanwhile, was last month honoured with an ‘Inspirational Young Woman in Sport’ award. Nominated by an anonymous member of the public, she subsequently attended the ‘Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards’, organised by Pamodzi Creatives, at the Royal Maritime Hotel in Old Portsmouth.
Livvi received a grant of £200 from The Claire Marsh Fund to help fund her baton twirling.
*Further details on the Twirl-Versity club from [email protected]