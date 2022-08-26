Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Archie Archer, Kenny Morgan, Gary Linter, Andy Howell and Steve Scott put them well clear with singles wins, Dave Pink replying.

Ville pair Rob Derry Snr and Richie Burnett won the first pairs frame, but Bellair took the next two.

Craneswater R maintained their good start with a 6-3 home win over Copnor B.

Mark Kingswell won his frame for Portchester against Craneswater

They were helped by singles wins for James Sorrell, Tom Wells, Grant Vernon and Pete Parsons, Adam Osbourne and skipper John Wyatt replying.

Waterlooville Bananas triumphed 6-3 at Copnor D with singles victories for Steve Ball, Wayne Rendle, Dan Lee and Ozzy Rendle. Steve Green and Andy Hall replied.

Copnor’s Bob Chinno and Tony Simmons won the first pairs frame but Bananas took the last two.

In the only Division 3 fixture, Cowplain Misfits defeated visitors Alex Bowls 6-3.

It was full steam ahead as Cowplain won the first five singles though Dave Weedon, Steve Dewhurst, Ryan Houghton, Vinny Baker and Jason Fogaty for an unassailable lead.

Paul Taylor pulled a frame back before Alex took two pairs frames.

In the only top flight fixture, leaders Craneswater A triumphed 6-3 at Portchester X.

Adam Gillen got the hosts off to a good start but Andy Boulton (52 break) and Rob Kirby (31 break) edged Craneswater ahead.