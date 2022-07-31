Big-hitting tailender Tyrel Chicot stars as Gosport Borough chase almost 300 to win in the Southern Premier League

The West Indian strode to the crease with Borough 158-6 in reply to Paultons’ 293 all out total at Privett Park.

He promptly added 134 for the seventh wicket with Scott Taylor (39) to haul Gosport back into contention in the Division 3 fixture.

Chicott moved past his previous SPL best - 58 against South Wilts 2nds (made at No 9 in the order) - as the hosts neared their target.

Tyrel Chicot pictured on his way to an unbeaten 77 for Gosport against Paultons.

He ended with an unbeaten 77 off 62 balls, with seven fours and four sixes, as Gosport clinched victory by two wickets with 15 balls remaining.

Chicott is certainly no mug with the bat - he has opened on occasions for Gosport’s Sunday friendly XI, scoring three half-centuries this year.

Captain Lee Harrop (42) and opening partner Jayaram Jayaraj (40) had put on 67 as Gosport began their chase.

Paultons also contributed to their downfall by conceding 27 wides in a total of 40 extras.

That was four fewer than Gosport’s bowlers, who sent down 31 as part of a 43-run extras total after Paults had been inserted.

Paul Longland (79) and Ben Rogers (66) had begun with a 116-run first-wicket stand which ended with the latter was bowled by Sampath Prathapasinghe.

Callum Barton struck a breezy 51 off 49 balls while Muhammad Ali bagged 3-72 off 10 overs, including a maiden.

Havant 2nds completed a dismal day for the club’s SPL teams by crashing to a heavy defeat against Langley Manor.

On the same afternoon the club’s 1st XI suffered a 167-run top flight loss to Lymington, the 2nds lost by an even bigger margin - rolled over for 101 to lose by 173 runs.

Only Ben Feeney (40) and skipper Pete Hayward (13) reached double figures, while Ben Morgan (3-18) and Craig Renders (3-22) did most of the damage.

Langley skipper Conor Browne had struck 127 after winning the toss as his side amassed 274-8.