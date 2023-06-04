Birthday box Felix Organ bags five wickets as St Cross defeat Havant to remain top of the Southern Premier League

Hampshire's Felix Organ took five wickets as SPL leaders St Cross defeated Havant. Picture by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Organ, who had turned 24 on Friday, bagged 5-39 as St Cross claimed a 54-run win in Winchester to remain unbeaten at the top of the Premier Division.

Organ, who has played in four of Hampshire’s six LV= County Championship matches this year, took five of the last six Havant wickets to fall.

It was his second best SPL bowling figures, with his best remaining the 5-36 he took for St Cross against the Hampshire Academy when he was only 16.

Batting at No 3, Organ also hit 33 as St Cross recovered from 7-2 to post 201 all out after electing to bat.

He put on 56 for the third wicket with Charlie Mumford before Chris Morgan (3-52) had him caught by Richard Jerry.

Mumford - who has joined St Cross after being released by Hampshire - added a further 74 for the fourth wicket with Charlie Gwynn.

Mumford was run out for 58 by Harry Gadd and St Cross were 141-5 when Morgan bowled Gwynn for 41.

Skipper Ed Ellis (42 not out off 51 balls) took his side - the defending SPL champions - past the 200 mark.

Havant’s reply began badly when Fletcha Middleton - a Hampshire colleague of Organ’s - was bowled by Sam Beer for a duck.

Peter Hopson (14), skipper Ben Walker (11) and the in-form George Metzger (0) all failed to hang around as the visitors plunged to 56-4.

It was 84-5 when Organ grabbed his first wicket - bowling Chris Stone - and Havant slipped to 124-7 when top scorer Gadd (43) was dismissed.

Organ cleaned up the tail as Havant were all out for 147 to slide to fifth in the table.

Burridge remain second - 18 points adrift of St Cross - after Inayat Ullah impressed in a 22-run victory over Totton & Eling.

Asked to chase 180 for victory. Totton faded to 67-4 with Ullah (4-45) taking all the wickets.

Will Donald (3-13 off 12 overs) and Francis Moore (2-30) were also in the wickets as the visitors were all out for 157.

That was a total boosted by 30 extras, including 12 no balls.

South African Mathew Goles (41) top scored for Burridge at the top of the order while Nathan Schoulz hit 34 in his first SPL innings of 2023.