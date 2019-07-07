Bishop beaming after Wightlink Warriors and Wightlink Wizards move to summit of respective division

Barry Bishop toasted a superb night as the Wightlink Warriors and the Wightlink Wizards both moved top of their respective divisions.

The Warriors delivered an impressive 53-37 victory over Cradley Heathen at the Smallbrook Stadium to go to the summit of the National League, writes Rob Dyer.

Meanwhile, the Wizards’ 23-13 success against Milton Keynes Knights placed them joint-top of the Midland and Southern Development League with Carmarthen.

And Bishop was delighted after a ‘landmark’ evening for Isle of Wight speedway.

The co-promoter said: ‘It was another great night for both our teams and a landmark for the club as we see the Warriors have climbed to the top of the National League and the Wizards now sit joint-top of the Development League.

‘That makes me so proud and it happened when we gave our best and most cohesive performance of the season.

‘I wondered before the meeting how well our boys would cope with the new riding order, but it was no problem. Every one of them buckled down and turned in a very polished performance.

‘I could say exactly the same about the Wizards. They are working so well together, James Luckman slotted in seamlessly and Morgan Williams delivered what I think is his best performance to date. I really love the Wizards – they too make me so proud.’

The Warriors gained ample revenge over the Heathens after suffering a four-point defeat in the Midlands last week.

The most frustrated man on that night was Warriors number-one Georgie Wood, whose mechanical issues proved costly.

But he was back on top form at the Smallbrook, surging to a full five-ride maximum with a breathtaking display of speed and courage.

He received full backing from all areas of the team with every rider weighing in with valuable points at crucial times.

The hosts’ quick start had them 12 points ahead after six races stifling any real chance of a Cradley upset.

Solid returns from Ben Morley and Danno Verge were well supported by Scott Campos, Chad Wirtzfeld and Chris Widman.

Following the main meeting, the Wizards cantered home for a league double and a second successive home win.