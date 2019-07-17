Bishop's Waltham SC A increase lead at the top of division one as Grapes are held

Have your say

Bishop’s Waltham SC A have extended their lead at the top of Bishop’s Waltham & District League division one.

The pacesetters demolished Park Gate C 7-1 to ease further clear in the title race.

Their hopes of lifting the trophy were boosted by second-placed Grapes drawing 4-4 with Priory A.

The latter had a 180 from Stuart Martin, while Archie Hughes notched a maximum and 16-darter.

Hughes also teamed up with George Martin to record an 18-dart pairs leg.

Barleycorn A claimed a 4-4 draw with Acorn SC A

Martin Cutler fired in a maximum, while Albert Paddington and Ben Paddington both notched 18-darters for the former.

Graham Munden’s 121 finish could not prevent his Woolston A side from going down 6-2 to division two leaders Hedge End Club.

The latter enjoyed a 177 score from Dan Davis.

Spike Islander trounced Bishop’s Waltham SC B 7-1.

Dave Hayes registered a 16-darter, while Mark Veal delivered a 118 check out in the victory.

Meanwhile, Waltham’s Andy Sealey hit a maximum.

Linden Tree A have hauled themselves level on points with division three table-toppers Black Dog B.

They overcame their title rivals 5-3.

Ron Stevens’ 171 helped Park Gate B share a 4-4 draw with Priory B.

Despite a 106 finish from Maureen Turner, division four leaders Bishopstoke SC could only draw 4-4 with Woolston B.

Dan Harrington’s 105 check-out inspired Dolphin to an 8-1 triumph over Priory C.