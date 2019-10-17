Bobby Terry’s superb display in vain as Emsworth lose to Craneswater in Portsmouth Snooker League

Bobby Terry produced a stunning display but Emsworth still lost 7-5 to serial champions Craneswater A in the Portsmouth Snooker League.

He compiled breaks of 47 and 75 against Pete Ferguson to start the ball rolling for Chris Hardyman's men.

However, the Southsea outfit hit back through Rob Kirby (39&36), Mike Talmondt (46) and Andy Bouton (51).

Nick Fegan made it a bad night for the Fergusons by winning both against young Pedro.

Four sides are level at the top of Division 1 with Copnor A&E, Waterlooville and Bellair joining Emsworth.

The 'Ville beat Copnor 8-4 with doubles by Richie Burnett (59) and Jamie Wilson (40,40 &32).

Bellair escaped with a draw at Copnor D after Wayne Rendle (51&38) gave the citydwellers a dream start before Lee Harding levelled against Bobby Baldacchino.

Portchester X also shared the points at Castle Street.

Matt James gave Jason Tame's gang the lead but evergreen Frank Baxter replied. The remaining frames were shared, although the 1-1 between Ashley Bendall and Dave Rees was far from boring.

Waterlooville Allstars could only muster four players from nine signings and lost the three points won the previous week for a late cancellation. They then decided to withdraw.

Craneswater R top Division 2 but had to fight for a 6-6 at Bellair X.

Paul Ashmore (36) and Achie Archer gave them some scares but Liam Melia and Mark Donnelly (31&50) produced a much-needed response.

It was worse for Copnor E at Waterlooville C where Craig Donovan (29) ,Gary Wilton and Rob Derry saw them off 7-5 despite good form from John Oldfield and Derek Foster.

'Ville D took the lead at Craneswater Q and looked good for a win until Ioan Russell levelled with the last two racks.

Excels have moved to Waterlooville and won there 7-5 against North End Bowls.

Steve McDermott won for the Bowlers but Andy Chambers gavet the former Copnor side the edge.

Post Office looked in trouble when Chad Wainwright gave Pompey Royals the lead after six frames.

Cavalry arrived in the shape of Barry Turner, Jamie Farrow and Matt Paffett for PO’s 8-4 victory.

In Division 3 Alexandra Bowls trailed Leigh Park after an early double by Danny Lumsden. They hit back as Dave Harfield, Alan Freemantle, Karl Davis and Ian Cotton turned it into a 9-3 triumph.

Cowplain Gas v Waterlooville B could have gone either way but Gary Swatton, Paul Lees and Neil Kirby saw the hosts win 7-5.

The other three fixtures ended 6-6.

Butler Boys had winners in Singe Selvester and M Andrae while Roy Axton and Steve Dewhurst served Misfits’ cause.

Gary Curtis and Pete Gorvin while John Morrison and Jim Baldwin bagged a brace to give Emsworth a draw at the Dandy's, who had good performances from Les Broad and Ioan Moon.