Box Cup joy for Leigh Park boxer Harry Ford in the ‘biggest bout of his life’ in the west country

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 14-year-old was one of three Leigh Park ABC members to compete in the Riviera Box Cup in Torbay, Devon.

The club’s most active boxer - Ford has had 10 bouts this season alone - he finally emerged with a winning decision against West Auckland’s Steve Hutchings in the U58kg final.

‘Harry’s always fit and ready to go and he never turns bouts down,’ explained Leigh Park ABC owner Billy Bessey.

From left - Billy Bessey, Callum Bartlett, Mike Bowman, Harry Ford, Rob Ford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Time after time he’s been on the wrong end of split decisions but this time, in the biggest bout of his life, one finally went his way.

‘He finally got the rub of the green and it was lovely for himself, the club and also his dad Rob, who’s our head coach.’

Callum Bartlett, who has not even been boxing for a year, was entered in the U78kg event against White Hart Lane boxer Christian Dungu.

The 16-year-old - who was previously in the England youth gymnastics squad before a major career sporting change - ‘endured a torrid first round in which he took two counts.

‘But he came right back into the bout and ended up losing a very close decision against the eventual winner.

‘This will have been a brilliant learning bout for Callum as he’s only been boxing for less than a year, so to be in it and running the winner that close is a testament to how well he’s doing.’

The third Leigh Park ABC member to compete was Mike Bowman, 22, in the 60kg category against Bristolian Darren Catley (Downend).

‘He boxed brilliantly in the first round,’ said Bessey, ‘but took his foot off the gas in the second.

‘He got back into it in the third and, in our opinion, more than did enough to take the bout but the opponent took it on a split decision.

‘His (Catley’s) corner team came straight up to us to apologise afterwards, which was nice as it was a bitter pill to swallow for Mike.’

Bessey summed up: ‘It was a brilliant weekend for Leigh Park, mixing it with some of the biggest and best clubs in Britain.’

Bowman and Bartlett, along with Gracie Clucas, will next compete in the Novice Development Championships in Bognor Regis.