Boxing community out in force to provide backing for Warrior's Gym opening amateur show

Warrior's Gym ABC's Mason MacGil left, is elated after having his arm raised Picture: Ben Stratford

The Havant-based gym owner Davidson, his fellow coaches and six Warrior's teenager fighters were part of an action-packed evening at the Leigh Park Working Men's Club on Friday.

Harry Jones, 17, son of former Portsmouth City Council leader Donna Jones, claimed a unanimous decision victory on his fight debut while team-mate Mason MacGil won his second-ever bout.

Fellow Warrior's Gym ABC teenage prospects, George Dixon, Billy Thompson, Finley Hawkins and Finlee Tierney suffered defeats in what was their first taste of competing in front of a home audience.

Warrior's Gym ABC owner and head coach Brian Davidson applauding at ringside Picture: Ben Stratford

And Davidson was overwhelmed by the support he received from within the club to make the show possible and the numbers who packed the venue to watch the night of boxing.

‘It’s been a long time coming (first home show), it was just nice to get it over the line,’ said the relieved Warrior's Gym ABC owner.

‘I’d like to thank everyone connected with Warrior’s Gym ABC who helped out for the show.

‘I was surprised how many actually turned up from the community, it was absolutely ram-packed.

Crowd cheering at Warrior's Gym ABC's opening home show Picture: Ben Stratford

‘We’re looking forward to trying to get a few shows next season now. There were limited spaces to what we could do this season because we came in a little bit late. It’s looking good now.

‘We had a lot of clubs come down from across the south and it was quite nice to hear them say the show was organised pretty well, it was the same from the officials, we couldn’t have dreamed for a better start.

‘Because it was our first show you worry about things going wrong but everything seemed to fall into place for us. It was really, really good.’

All fighters on the night received trophies after their respective bouts from former British, Commonwealth, English and WBU light-heavyweight champion Tony Oakey, who hails from Leigh Park.

Tony Oakey was a guest at the Warrior's Gym ABC show Picture: Ben Stratford

n Team Wiseman teenage prospect Jack Carter was a beaten quarter-finalist as he made the long trip up to Barnsley in the National Youth Cadet Championships on Friday.

Meanwhile, Team Wiseman powerhouse heavyweight Mark Ellins won the first title of his early professional heavyweight career in Estonia at the weekend.