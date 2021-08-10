Brian Davidson turns long-standing dream into reality as Warriors Gym gains amateur accreditation

Warriors Gym owner and amateur head coach Brian Davidson. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Havant-based Warrior's Gym owner Davidson has now been accredited to run as an amateur boxing club.

The former Leigh Park Amateur Boxing Club fighter has long wanted to make his gym accessible to all abilities other than just professionals.

Davidson, 44, was in the process of opening Warrior's Gym as an amateur venue last year but the coronavirus pandemic then struck.

Warriors Gym is beginning to build a strong base of amateur fighters. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Yet, after facing a tougher than expected road to gain amateur accreditation, finally, the Havant venue is now open to all comers.

And Davidson is relishing having the chance to work with some of the brightest prospects and pushing them as far as they can go in the sport.

‘The amateurs has only just started up because Covid-19 hit everybody – we were suppose to start it up last year,’ Davidson revealed.

‘We’ve not long been affiliated, it’s been a long road, took a lot of money, but we have got there and it’s a big achievement for me getting a club in my own gym.

A boxer gets through some bag work at Warriors Gym. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘I’m a passionate ex-boxer myself and I just love the sport with everything I’ve got in for - its just part of me.

‘We’ve got 13 carded boys, we still need a few more, but it’s just started to boom, let’s put it that way.

‘I’m really proud of the kids, to be fair. The ones who we were going to get carded before this all hit (Covid-19), they all came back so that gave me a big old smile on my face. It’s just something I’ve always wanted to do.’

Davidson took over ownership of Warrior's Gym with former WBU world light heavyweight champion and close friend Tony Oakey in April 2016.

After the Leigh Park Warrior moved on just a few months later, Davidson remained a trained professionals out of the facility.

He trained former Pompey player and pro boxer Dave Birmigham, while Chichester's Mwenya Chisanga is currently based out of the gym.

However, Davidson’s long riding passion has to be to open an amateur club - and now he's finally got his wish.

Yet, it's a far cry from when the former Southern Area featherweight champion walked away from the sport aged just 22.

A promising fighter in his teenage and early years, Davidson, who’s wife Kerrie is the gym’s safeguarding officer with son Kyle helping out with coaching, boxed for England and was pushing to turn pro when his career was ended after being with diagnosed rheumatoid arthritis.

On the back of that devastating news, the Havant-based fighter did not step foot in a gym again for 10 years.

But now he is a trainer and head coach of his very own amateur club at Warrior's Gym.

Davidson said: ‘In my head I was destined to turn pro. But before I was going to do my boxing medical to turnover I was having trouble with my feet.

‘I had to go and have a check on them and I was told my career was over as I had rheumatoid arthritis at the age of 22. That hurt.

‘I didn’t set foot into a gym for about 10 years after that - it broke me a little bit.

‘Now I’ve got the opportunity to open my own gym this is where I am now.

‘It’s just the passion I’ve got for the sport, I used to box for Leigh Park ABC many years ago, it’s always been a dream and now it’s reality - it’s great.

‘The nice bit for me would be to see what happens in five years or so and turn one of my boys over (to professional) after having them from scratch.