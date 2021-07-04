Brilliant Ben Duggan and Jack Marston shine with the bat to take Portsmouth home against Rowledge

Portsmouth's Jack Marston. Picture: Vernon Nash (290619-012)

Duggan top scored with 64 not out while Marston was just a run behind at the end of the match (63*) as the hosts successfully chased down 184 to record an eight-wicket victory at St Helens.

Portsmouth had earlier restricted Rowledge to 183-6 off their 40 overs after deciding to field first.

But it was the batters who took the plaudits as Duggan and Marston guided their team to victory, sharing an unbroken third-wicket stand of 110, which came after an opening partnership of 72 between Duggan and James Christian (40).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Henry Woolf bowled Rowledge opener Sam Plater (one) to leave them 3-1, the visitors steadied things.

Opener David Lloyd (15) was joined by Jake Wish who would prove the mainstay of his side's innings.

Wish would eventually fall one short of his half-century, caught and bowled by Jonathan Brook - but other contributions helped Rowledge post a competitive total.

Ollie Ryman weighed in with 32 before number six Ricky Yates crashed 42 off 38 balls to push his side's total up to 183-6 in their allotted overs.

Portsmouth's bowlers toiled hard and Brook lead the way with figures of 2-31. Meanwhile, Woolf, Andrew Marston, Matthew Walton and Harrison Webb all had a wicket to show for their efforts.

The hosts needed a solid start to lay a foundation to chase down the target - and they got just that.

Duggan and captain Christian shared an opening stand of 72 before the latter departed for 40, caught by Lloyd off the bowling of Wish.

Jordan Palmer-Goddard was then bowled second ball for just one as Portsmouth's chase began to look shaky.

However, Jack Marston came to the wicket to join Duggan and the pair would see their team through to victory.