British Cycling launches BMX freestyle commission in bid to capitalise on Declan Brooks and Charlotte Worthington’s Olympic successes in Tokyo.

Declan Brooks allows fan Cobie Wenyon-Chambers, 10, to pose with his Olympic bronze medal for a photo at Southsea skatepark at the weekend. Cobie has been inspired by Declan's Tokyo achievements. Picture: Mike Cooter

Worthington made headlines across the world as she won gold with an 360 back-flip – unprecedented in women’s competition – at the Olympics, moments before Portsmouth-based Brooks took bronze to add to Britain’s medal haul.

Following the investment of more than £1million in new community facilities, British Cycling said the new commission would work to develop a new national competition structure from 2022 as well as creating opportunities for the development of coaches.

Dani Every, British Cycling delivery director, said: ‘BMX freestyle, thanks to the heroic performances of Charlotte and Declan at the Tokyo Olympics, has captured the attention of the whole country so I am delighted to be announcing our ambitions for this exciting discipline of cycle sport.

‘With the support of a commission which features expertise from the BMX freestyle community across facilities, coaching, judging and former elite riders, we have begun the serious business of ensuring the hard-earned achievements of Charlotte and Declan deliver a long-term legacy.’

Those words will no doubt be music to Brooks’ ears. Not long after he won bronze, he wrote on Twitter: ‘The way everyone has taken BMX in at the Olympic Games is absolutely brilliant.

‘The sport I have cherished for 16 years is finally getting the recognition it has long deserved.’

There are already signs that more Brits will be getting into the BMX scene as a result of the Olympics.

Daisy Adams, three, from Bristol, has been enjoying the cycling at Tokyo, particularly the BMX and velodrome events.

Her mother Helen Adams told the Press Association news agency: ‘She first rode a bike at two years and two months old.

‘She watched and loved the BMX racing; she watched the qualifying and final mesmerised… then she watched the freestyle BMX and immediately wanted to go out on her bike doing her best tricks and jumps.

‘She absolutely loves the velodrome… seeing it on the Olympics has only made her more desperate to be able to have a go herself.