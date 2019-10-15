British Queen produce giant-killing in Portsmouth Darts League Challenge Cup

British Queen pulled off a giant-killing in the second round of the Portsmouth Men’s Winter Darts League Challenge Cup.

The third tier side dispatched division two outfit Clarence Gardens 7-2.

Queen stormed into a 4-0 lead thanks to Peter Vine, Mark Cunningham, Nick Hatherley and Phillip Cunningham, with their progress only halted when Clarence’s Darren Hogg was awarded a walkover.

Bob Hatherley, Alex Vernal and Steve Clarke booked Queen’s place in the next round, before Lee Robertson won a consolation set.

Top-flight Jolly Taxpayer A edged out second tier Phoenix North End C 5-4 to progress to the third round.

James Guest and Gavin Hall gave Phoenix the initial advantage before Taxpayer seized control with sets from Craig McCutcheon, Steve Greenwood, Tom Stilwell and Neil Munro.

Phoenix refused to roll over as Steve Burtenshaw and Josh Holmes pulled them level at 4-4 but it was Taxpayer’s Darren Mannell who won the decisive final set.

Jim Scammell scored 180 as Stag B beat Artillery Arms 7-2, while Phoenix North End B had a pair of maximums from Lloyd Walker and Lee Smith in their 6-3 win against Shearer Arms.

Paul La Roche’s 17-darter and 180 inspired Jolly Taxpayer C to a 7-2 victory against Newcome Arms B.

BISHOP’S WALTHAM & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Bishop’s Waltham SC’s Steve Perren fired in a 12-dart leg, two maximums and a 103 game-shot as he booked his place in the last four of the John Goode Singles competition.

Paul Wolfe (Spike Islander) will join him after he won through with a 171 score

and 111 finish, while Priory’s Craig Buckman notched two 180s as he reached the semi-finals.

Spike Islander’s Dave Witts also progressed from the preliminary rounds while Dean Cole, of Bishop’s Waltham SC, hit a 126 finish on the night.

