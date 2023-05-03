Bumper field of more than 470 tackles Southsea parkrun - gallery

Paul Mitchinson claimed his first Southsea parkrun victory for well over three years on Saturday morning.

The Team Purser Running Group member won the Southsea race for the first time since January 5, 2019, ending a run of 15 consecutive top-10 finishes without crossing the line first.

Mitchinson clocked a time of 17 minutes and 29 seconds to record his ninth Southsea triumph in 44 attempts stretching back to June 2014.

David Cowell, of British Airways AC, pipped Chris Birch by a solitary second to finish runner-up in 17:40.

It proved to be a day for the veterans as all of the first five finishers in another bumper field of 473 were over the age of 40.

Victoria Lazarus marked her course debut by claiming the women’s honours in 19:36.

Amy Chaplin (PGS Yellow) was second woman in 20:04, with Alabama Pirie (Victory AC) third in 20:51.

Meanwhile, Oliver Craig raced to his maiden Havant parkrun victory in 19 attempts.

The Denmead Striders member, who had previously finished second three times and third twice, clocked a PB of 19:16 to finish 34 seconds clear of the field.

Over-60 runner Andy Turner, of Liss RC, produced a splendid run to come second in 19:50, four seconds ahead of third-placed Lindsay Russell.

Alex Coomber (City of Portsmouth AC) finished first woman – and 11th overall – in 21:38. Victory AC’s Joanne Stanford was second in 22:30 and Jackie Lloyd (Liss RC) completed the top three in 23:17.

In all there were 177 finishers at Staunton Country Park.

Four of the leading five finishers in the Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun clocked personal bests.

Michael Harrison, of Denmead Striders, led them home in 18:19 to earn his second victory in 53 Portsmouth Lakeside parkruns, both of which have come this year.

James Preston clocked 18:51 to finish second and Harry Harvey (Winchester and District AC) – the only one of the top five not to go quicker than ever before – was third in 19:43.

First woman Daisy McClements (Stubbington Green Runners) made the top 10 overall in a field of 246 with a time of 20:49.

Young talent Romilly Baker (City of Portsmouth AC) was second woman in a PB of 21:32 and Naouele McHugh (Portsmouth Joggers Club) rounded out the top three in 21:45.

