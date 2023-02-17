Alverstoke 1 v Rowlands Castle Mixed - Rob Warburton, Lynne Foster, Susan Scoccia, Paul Roux, Chris Titterington, Laura Titterington, Laura Pritchard and Duncan Robinson

At this stage of the season almost every match has a bearing on promotion or relegation, and that was certainly true in Ladies division 2, where Avenue 2nds, Warsash 2nds and CourtX played two matches each.

Two wins for CourtX left them two points behind leaders Ryde Lawn 2nds, but with a game in hand the forthcoming match between the two teams is likely to prove decisive.

Fishbourne completed their clean sweep of Ladies 4, though Avenue 3rds made them fight for their unbeaten record, taking two rubbers to match tie breaks - one of which they won.

Southsea v CourtX 3rds - Merrick Stanley, John Kemble, Clive Paling, Andrii Zharikov, Robin Ellison, Martyn Cox, John Chequer, Sam Jones

Rowlands Castle recorded a comfortable 3-1 win over Stubbington, leaving their match with Avenue 3rds to decide who will take the runners up place.

Men’s Division 1 is set for an intriguing finish. Chichester and reigning champions Warsash are locked together on 15 points each, but Chichester have the better ratio of rubbers won to rubbers played.

Both have to play Ryde Lawn before they face of together in a winner take all match for the title – and the right to represent the Portsmouth League in the annual Solent Cup against the winners of the Southampton League.

Avenue and Lee both recorded good wins, against CourtX and Ventnor respectively, but are now only competing for the minor places.

Chichester 2nds’ good run in men’s division 2 was brought to a halt by Lee 2nds, their 4-0 victory taking them up into second place behind CourtX 2nds.

Southsea became the first men’s team to complete their fixtures when they won all four rubbers against CourtX 3rds in men’s 3. Merrick Stanley and John Kemble conceded just three games in their four sets.

Martyn Cox and John Checker took a set off Southsea’s second pair, Clive Paling and Andrii Kharikov, but could not win the match tie break.

In the same division, Abshott CC recorded their first win of the season, against bottom team Avenue 3rds.

In Division 4 a valiant effort from Ryde Lawn 3rds’ Roger Parrot and Tim Bell, who won both their rubbers, couldn’t prevent Alverstoke 2nds from taking the winning draw points, by 39 games to 31.

Chichester mixed, playing in Division 2, all but secured their place for another year when they overcame Ryde Mead, while Ryde Lawn 3rds won the wooden spoon battle in Division 3, beating Avenue 4-0.

Rowlands Castle are challenging for promotion from Dvision 4 after easing past Alverstoke 2nds.

Lynne Foster and Rob Warburton won both their rubbers, with Susan Scoccia and Paul Roux sealing the win by taking the match tie break against Chis and Laura Titterington - but only after having seen a 7-1 lead change to 8-9 before taking the next three points!

Midweek ladies masters action saw Chichester’s 3-1 win over Ryde Lawn take them to within one point of leaders Avenue in Division 1.

In Division 2, Lee notched up their sixth win in a row and Rowlands Castle saw their promotion hopes dashed when the shared the rubbers with a resurgent Fishbourne, who claimed the winning draw points by just two games.

Ryde Lawn and David Lloyd continue to dominate Division 1 of the midweek mixed masters, with wins against Lee and Avenue respectively.

Ryde Lawn continue to challenge for the surprise team of the season award, securing a notable 3-1 win on the unfamiliar clay courts of hosts Chichester.