Burridge set up historic Southern Premier League final day title decider with St Cross

Burridge line-up after beating Bashley to set up the Southern Premier League's first-ever 'winner takes all' final day title decider. Picture by Mike Vimpany

Defending champions St Cross travel to Burridge next Saturday holding a slender advantage at the top of the Premier Division.

While Burridge were keeping their hopes alive of a first-ever title by beating Bashley, St Cross’ home game with Bournemouth in Winchester was abandoned due to wet weather.

That was the sixth game this season that St Cross have seen abandoned or cancelled due to rain - three more than Burridge.

As it stands, St Cross’ average is 17.91, compared to Burridge’s 17.79.

So whoever triumphs at The Ridge on Saturday will be crowned champions. If the game is rained off, St Cross retain the title.

And if it’s a tie, South Wilts can leap from third place into top spot - providing they beat second-bottom Alton and pick up a lot of points in the process.

Burridge’s victory over Bashley completed a fine couple of days, having beaten two tiers lower Waterlooville on the Friday evening to book a SPL T20 Cup final date with Alton.

Skipper Joe Collings-Wells top scored with 70 as Burridge posted 223-8 off their 40 overs after being inserted by Bashley.

As a result, he is now the second highest-scorer in the top flight with 441 runs, two more than Havant glovesman George Metzger.

Collings-Wells’ opening partner, South African Matt Goles, is a clear leader in the run charts - his 36 against Bashley taking his seasonal tally to 771.

After reaching 174-3, Burridge might have been expecting to set Bashley a much higher target than they did.

In the end, though, 224 was easily enough - the visitors, set a revised target of 211 from 36 overs, all out for 148.

Burridge might have been without Inayat Ullah, the second leading wicket-taker in the top flight with 31 victims. But they still reduced Bashley to 45-5.

Ollie Southon took 4-28 - his third SPL haul of four or more wickets in 2023 - and new ball partner Ben White (2-15) reduced the visitors to 17-3.

First change Dan Stancliffe (2-37) and Will Donald (2-36) were also among the wickets as Bashley were dismissed in the 32nd over.

The only serious resistance came from skipper Michael Porter, who hit five fours and three sixes in a 52-ball 53 batting at No 5. Josh Digby (23) was next highest.

Havant aren’t completely safe from a shock relegation after losing to South Wilts in Salisbury.

Admittedly, it would need an unlikely sequence of results to go against them in order for the multiple champions to suffer the indignity of demotion.

Totton & Eling, Alton and Bashley - who face Havant - would all need to win on the final day. And if they did, it could be a photo finish between Lymington and Havant for the one relegation spot.

Numerous permutations are possible, and of course the weather could yet play a major role.

Havant were in a superb position at South Wilts after reducing their hosts to 36-5 chasing 169 for victory.

Chris Morgan, opening the bowling, took 4-31 to put them in control.

But Peter Rowe (55 not out) and Archie Fairfax-Ross (38) kickstarted the recovery by adding 75 for the sixth wicket.