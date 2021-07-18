-

De Abreu had already used five bowlers when he introduced himself into the attack.

He proceeded to bag 4-12 as Bashley, who started the day in fourth place in the Southern Premier League top flight, collapsed from 69-1 to 101 all out.

De Abreu’s only two better hauls for Burridge had both been five-fors in 2019.

Will Donald claimed 3-8- his best SPL figures in his first season with the club - while extras (25, including 17 wides) top scored for Bashley.

In reply, openers Azimunnoor Chowdhury (13) and Joe Collings-Wells (5) didn’t last long, but Chris Blake and James Hughes eased Burridge to victory.

Blake struck an unbeaten 37 off 41 balls, including six fours, and Hughes was 25 not out, the pair sharing an unbroken fourth wicket stand of 61 as their side won in the 25th over.

Barbados batsman Anthony Alleyne condemned Waterlooville to defeat in Division 2 of the Southern Premier League.

The West Indian has made 30 first class appearances in his career, and also represented his country’s under-19s a decade ago.

He has spent recent years amassing runs in local cricket - hitting seven Surrey League hundreds for Walton-on-Thames in 2015 and 2016 and four for Paignton in the Devon League in 2019.

This year he is playing for Ventnor and prior to the weekend had compiled successive scores of 101 (v South Wilts 2nds), 51 not out (v Fair Oak) and 51 again (v Fawley).

Asked to chase Ville’s 197-9 total, Alleyne struck an unbeaten 93 off 100 balls - with six fours and four sixes - as the Islanders won in the 37th over by six wickets.

Martin Blackman (51 not out) added an unbroken 128 for the fifth wicket with Alleyne.

Daniel Birch had earlier hit his highest SPL score for Ville, an unbeaten 57 off 67 balls, as the visitors recovered from 80-5.

Openers Archie Reynolds (34) and Alex Shepherd (27) put on 70 for the first wicket before five wickets tumbled for 15 runs.

Last man Chris Parker (9) helped Birch to his first Ville half-century, the pair sharing an unbroken last-wicket stand of 26.

But it was to be in vain thanks to Alleyne, who once hit 186 and 88 in a first class game for Barbados in a team containing Test players Kemar Roach and Roston Chase.