Butler bags Portsmouth winner after late tackle upsets Southampton students

Chris Butler (second left) scored as Portsmouth defeated Southampton University. Picture: Keith Woodland

Despite the fact they hadn't been able to train due to pitch issues, Portsmouth started well against a very mobile and keen forward line.

They wrestled control of the game and slick play down the left between Will Hartley and Stu Avery ended with the latter’s shot well saved.

Soon after, Portsmouth did take the lead from a short corner, Avery coolly slotting the ball through the keeper’s legs.

Portsmouth started to turn and should have extended their lead through Niall Gray, again the GK making another superb save.

Southampton levelled near the end of the first half after being awarded a contentious short corner where Portsmouth felt the player was backing in - a shot eventually being deflected past Chris Ball.

Despite the lack of possession, Portsmouth looked more dangerous when they did have it in the second half. Wide midfielders Luke Parsons, Chris Bollam and Jack Boswell worked tirelessly and Hartley ran unselfishly to provide space for Avery.

Portsmouth claimed a winner late on when Avery won a robust tackle and, after seeing two shots saved, Chris Butler fired the ball in.

Southampton were unhappy, believing Avery - who won the man of the match award - should have been penalised for a foul.

Portsmouth 2nds ended on the wrong side of a nine-goal thriller against Southampton University 2nds.

Dan Hargreaves put Portsmouth ahead in the South Central Division 3 South fixture but the students hit back to lead 2-1 at the interval.

A nice slip pass from Sebastian Martin at the top of the D allowed Freddie Steel to make it 2-2. And, after Southampton had retaken the lead, Martin grabbed a second leveller following a well won short corner by Chris Palmer.

Portsmouth lost their shape and conceded another two quick goals before Martin netted his second with a shot deflected in off a defender’s stick.

A goal in each half condemned Portsmouth 3rds to a 2-0 South Central Division 5 South loss against Alton.

Portsmouth 4ths paid the price for a slow start against Hamble 3rds in Division 1 Solent - conceding in the first five minutes and finding themselves 4-0 down at the interval.

Portsmouth youngsters Haidyn Farmer, Adam Reilly and debutant Harry Simmons gained confidence in the second half as the city club replied through Alan Duffy and John Arnell. Simmons was voted man of the match.

Alex Jarrett grabbed four goals as Portsmouth 5ths hammered Lavant in Division 2 Solent at Furze Lane.

Liam Andrews opened the scoring from a lovely short corner routine before Lavant bagged a deserved equaliser after several saves from George Hopkins.

Dan Snelling and Jarrett saw Portsmouth open up a 3-1 interval lead, with the latter adding three four in the second half and captain George Gale completing the rout.