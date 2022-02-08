Callum Shipp

The evening began with a surprise as Robin Plunkett beat awkward customer Alan Gess, before Soberton’s Richard Billings romped to a hat-trick of wins.

Eagles’ Callum Shipp played brilliantly to beat Portsmouth’s No 1 Dave Woodacre in four sets - undoubtedly the best rubber of both players’ season as they exchanged ferocious backhands.

When Shipp was in the groove, he starved Woodacre of forehand kill chances which is the main reason for the latter’s huge success in this league.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eagles’ Paul Fitzgerald outclassed Plunkett as he cleverly used a mixture of very tight push shots, superb serves and backhand hits from the forehand side.

Leaders Portsmouth Purple defeated Phoenix Satellites 8-2 with trebles from Tim Hampton and Ed Slot, maintaining the latter’s 100 per cent singles record.

Cowplain Cocktails whitewashed strugglers Cowplain Alexandra with man of the match John Taylor, Roger Winkworth and Paul May all unbeaten.

Cocktails’ next game is against Soberton, and whoever wins will have one hand on the runners-up silverware.

Gen Platinum whitewashed whipping boys Knowle Valiant, whose only winning leg came in the doubles.

Mid-table Portsmouth Black beat third bottom Generation Iridium 7-3 thanks to Dylan Linsell (3), Gordon Giles (2) and Rob Lewis (2).

There was a huge setback for promotion chasing Knowle Puffins as they lost to mid-table Portsmouth Cobalt - Adrian Wong (3) and Darren Silva (2) starring for the winners. Mike James won a consolation double.

Knowle Tenacity sneaked into second spot following a 7-3 win over Phoenix Pluto featuring doubles from Tony Emberson, Dave McIntosh and reserve Barry Diaper. Roger Fearn played a blinder in claiming a consolation hat-trick.

Graham Wiggins won all three games as his Sporting St Clares side lost 6-4 to Portsmouth Cherry. Tomek Legg, William Gay and Christian Sim won all the remaining singles for Cherry.

Winless Emsworth Oysters were delighted to draw with Soberton B as George Lush and Malcolm Deacon won two apiece and the doubles.

For Soberton man of the match Christopher Langdale and Tony Nelson won braces, and Adrian Hunt mustered a single.