Career best century from Twyford skipper Reidy keeps Purbrook in Hampshire League Division 4 South relegation area

The skipper belted an unbeaten 132 off 103 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes, as Twyford piled up 272-7 after being inserted.

Opening bowler Connor Lyster’s five wicketless overs cost him 51 runs, while Cameron Park (40) and extras (37) were next highest scorers.

Purbrook slumped to 66-4 in reply but were heartened by a 105-run stand for the fifth wicket between skipper Jack Hamson (55) and Sam Harradine (50). They ended well adrift on 176-6, though, to lose by 96 runs.

Hambledon 2nds and Gosport Borough 2nds occupy the two promotion slots with two games remaining.

Hambledon romped to a nine-wicket success against Bishop’s Waltham 2nds, while Gosport’s win was even easier - scheduled opponents Bedhampton conceding.

After restricting Waltham to 157-1, Hambledon openers Will Parvin (61 not out) and Simon Barnard (58) shared a 103-run stand.

James Marshall (26 not out) then joined Parvin as Hambledon collected their ninth win in 10 completed matches in the 27th over.

After 10 successive defeats, Locks Heath 2nds finally recorded their first win of the league campaign.

Ian Stobbs was their century-making hero in a 25-run victory over Curdridge.

Stobbs hit 109 in his side’s 208-6 total, with 11 fours and three sixes, sharing a 97-run stand for the second wicket with Matt Short (34).

Pete Levy (3-19) made early inroads into the Curdridge reply and James King (4-26) got amongst the tail.

Skipper Jules Leigh (47) and Alan Bollard (46) - batting at Nos 5 and 6 respectively - were Curdridge’s top scorers as they were dismissed for 183.

James Hawley’s love affair with playing Ryde teams continued as Fareham & Crofton 2nds beat Ryde 2nds.

He bagged 5-25 to equal his second-best set of Hampshire League bowling figures - set against Ryde Cavaliers two years ago.

His career best remains the 6-25 he claimed in 2018 - also against Ryde 2nds!

Hawley’s latest haul helped restrict Ryde to 166-8 in reply to Fareham’s 191 all out total (Nathan Day 6-46) after they had won the toss at Bath Lane.

Steve Berryman (68) top scored for the hosts with keeper Alex Thomas (38) next best.

Qaiser Naveed and Pat Sillence dug Portsmouth & Southsea 3rds out of a hole in a tense game against Hythe & Dibden 2nds.

Asked to chase 167 for victory, P & S lurched to 80-6.

They were given hope when Naveed, batting at No 7, and Jack Nay (11) put on 65 for the seventh wicket.

Naveed lashed five fours and three sixes in a 31-ball assault.

But P & S still needed 17, though, when last man Sillence walked to the crease.

He proceeded to hit four boundaries off the 12 balls he faced, ending unbeaten on 16 as P & S triumphed in the 37th over.

Railway Triangle’s miserable season continued with an eighth loss in nine games that keeps them rock bottom.

Opener Rich Warner (41) top scored as Triangle were restricted to 130-8 in reply to Solent’s 188-9.