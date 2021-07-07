Career bests for Portsmouth & Southsea pair as Fareham & Crofton are handed Hampshire League thrashing

-

Opening bat Fry-Sperring struck six sixes and 11 fours in his unbeaten 111 as the 4ths rattled up 225-5 against Fareham & Crofton 4ths.

Fry-Sperring’s previous best had been 70, for P & S 3rds against Havant 3rds in 2018.

Mike Berg and Oliver Smith both backed him well with 28 while Fareham skipper Steve Dean bagged 2-37 after he had won the toss and elected to field.

Saunders, who had never previously taken more than four wickets in a league game, then bagged 6-18 as Fareham were routed for 72 to lose by a huge 153-run margin at Langstone Harbour.

Dean and Nicholas Dorey were joint top scorers with 14 - both were among Saunders’ list of victims - while extras top scored overall with 25 (including 21 wides).

Fareham’s last seven batsmen mustered just six runs between them as their side were bowled out in the 28th over.

Teenager Alex Macadam was agonisingly close to a maiden century as Purbrook 3rds defeated Bedhampton Mariners by 77 runs.

Having entered the game with a Hampshire League best score of 30, for his club’s 2nd XI against Gosport Borough 2nds last year, Macadam finished unbeaten on 96 at HMS Dryad.

Sam Harradine gave Macadam great support with an undefeated 53 as Purbrook posted 208-4 off their 40 overs.

Bedhampton never looked like getting anywhere near that target - closing on 131-5.

Joe McGlinchey (3-23) was the most successful of the nine Purbrook bowlers used while opening bowlers Connor Lyster and Jack Taylor conceded just 39 runs off their combined 16 overs.

Extras (34) were Bedhampton’s top scorer, including 24 wides.

Skipper Josh Quade - who had earlier conceded 70 runs off his eight overs - was top scorer with the bat (24).

Finlay Rockett’s half-century helped Waterlooville 3rds to a tense one-wicket victory over Portsmouth 4ths.

In a game where most batsmen struggled for runs, the opener hit 55 as Ville made hard work of reaching their 121 target.

Only two of his team-mates reached double figures with No 9 Jack Teague (12) second highest scorer.

It was left to last wicket pair Josh Sweetman and Dean Rockett to take Ville to victory in the 36th over, Richard Marston’s 3-20 in vain.

Extras (22) had been Portsmouth’s top score as they were bowled out for 120 after electing to bat at St Johns.