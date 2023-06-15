Carnival atmosphere at Gunwharf Quays ahead of Sea Angling Classic 2023

A carnival atmosphere near the Spinnaker Tower

Competitors were bathed in sunshine as they began gathering for the event, which boasts the biggest prize table in the sport.

Trade stands from key sponsors set up by the marina as boats began arriving, before a spectacular children’s flag parade through Gunwharf Quays, led by the Batala band with students dancing from local Stagecoach performing arts schools and youth charity Motiv8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was followed by the official opening ceremony from the balcony at Eden nightclub, before the celebrations continued backed by Mermaid Gin and insurance specialist Pantaenius.

Crowds bask in the Gunwharf Quays sunshine

The Sea Angling Classic is actually two events in one – a new-look Charter Boat category, taking place day, followed by a recreational boat competition tomorrow and Saturday.

This year’s charter category will see boats from event partners including Okuma, Penn, Lowrance and Wet Wheels Foundation, joined by a limited number of anglers selected from a prize draw earlier this month.

The individual event includes prizes from the sponsors for the longest of each of the five target species – black bream, bass, rays, smoothhound and tope – all of which must be caught, measured, photographed and released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Recreational Boat category boasts a prize table worth a cool £185,000 with a fully rigged Extreme 745 Game King the top prize complete with Yamaha 300 HP Helm Master EX joystick control, Lowrance Ultimate Fishing system and SBS Trailer, worth £135,000.

Flag-waving students from the Motiv8 charity

The format is designed around sustainability and the environment, being catch, photograph and release events while also encouraging youngsters to take part in the sport.

Crucially, those taking part also had to complete a beach clean-up in order to qualify – another example of the commitment to the environment that event organiser Angling Spirit holds.

SAC organiser and Angling Spirit founder, Ross Honey, said: ‘Today is the culmination of a year’s hard work following the success of the inaugural event here in Portsmouth and on The Solent fishing grounds last June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Our event sponsors have once again come up trumps with some incredible support and prizes for both categories and there will be celebrations galore after the hard work of fishing has been completed each day.

Batala band members help create a carnival atmosphere

‘Gunwharf Quays continues to provide a spectacular backdrop with the Spinnaker Tower to the Sea Angling Classic and, with warm, calm

weather forecast, we are expecting The Solent to once again deliver some amazing fishing over the coming days.

‘Encouraging the future of fish and fishing and safeguarding our environment is also at the very top of our list and everyone taking part has shown a real commitment to this too.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad