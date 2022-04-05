Chance to take on or get a close look at some of Britain's best in prestigious tournament stage heading to Fareham this weekend

Palmerston Indoor Bowls Club, housed on Palmerston Drive in Fareham, are playing host to a stage of the EIBA (English Indoor Bowls Association) Open singles circuit, which starts on Saturday afternoon and concludes with the final the following evening.

Top-level bowlers such as four-time World Indoor Bowls Championships participant Scott Edwards, England international Perry Martin and Welsh national representative Martin Selway are all current confirmed entrants.

But more high-calibre names could be added to the list of those taking part with the opportunity to be involved remaining open to potential players.

Picture: Neil Marshall (170109-6)

Event organisers for the Palmertson IBC showpiece are currently in the final stages of putting the draw together for the two-day tournament.

Places also remain available for up-and-coming bowlers or start-ups keen to get the chance to possibly face-off against some of Britain's leading players over a shortened two-set, seven-end format.

Neil Roderick, one of the event organisers, said: ‘We'd love to see as many bowlers and non-bowlers from clubs in and around the Portsmouth area come along.

‘We've got about 50 at the moment with a potential 64-person draw. Because all of the tournaments that have been going on some people might be late getting in.

‘We've got several local players playing and several players from the club have expressed an interest. Because it's a shortened form of two sets over seven ends with a tie-break, potentially, you can get some quite shock results. It gives everyone a chance.’