Charley Powell powers to grand final win in latest instalment of Wightlink Warriors Summer Spectacles
Kent-based rider Charley Powell wowed the crowd by powering to six unbeaten victories in the latest Wightlink Warriors Summer Spectaculars show.
Racing from a 15-metre handicap, Powell showed right from the outset he meant business, holding off Connor Coles in heat three and his confidence just grew from there.
Former Eastbourne Eagles rider Powell would claim top spot in the meet with an intriguing race set-up taking him home first in the grand final.
Among the pre-meet favourites, Warriors' very own Chad Wirtzfield fell in his first race, only to dust himself down and finish up second.
For Connor Coles, third in the grand final, it was a continuation of his roller-coaster week both on and off track.
His simple statement of proudly wearing his Warriors shirt sent a very clear message to the authorities and some clubs who have been less than co-operative in releasing riders to come to race on the island this summer.
Warriors co-owner Barry Bishop said: ‘Another super night of exciting racing combined with family fun.
‘We were a little concerned when the mizzle set in around 6pm but luckily it blew through and didn’t affect us at all.
‘My thanks to Mark Cooper for his generous sponsorship of the meeting and to Kay Richardson for presenting her own special awards in memory of her late husband Michael.
‘On track, Charley Powell was fantastic. I know he doesn’t think of himself as a speedway rider, more a grass track exponent, but he was magic and thoroughly professional all evening and I just want to thank all the riders in each part of the meeting.’